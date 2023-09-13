Soybean harvest begins ahead of schedule

The soybean harvest in Rock County is starting ahead of the state average, as early-maturing varieties are becoming ready for the 2023 harvest season.

Soybeans are turning color, with 67 percent of the state’s crop showing signs of maturity five days ahead of last year and two days ahead of the state average.

The USDA Minnesota Field Office reported on Monday that 31 percent of the state’s soybean crop is dropping leaves.

No reports of soybeans harvested were indicated in the weekly crop progress and condition report released Monday.

For the past couple of weeks, local farmers have been busy in the cornfields with silage harvest.

Many local farmers are among the state’s 60 percent who indicated they finished harvesting corn for silage last week.

The state’s corn harvest is right around the corner with 37 percent of the crop reported as mature. One percent of the state’s farmers reported they have begun harvesting corn for grain.

Most of the state’s corn crop (86 percent) has reached the dent stage eight days ahead of last year and a week ahead of the five-year average.

The number of days suitable for field work remains high, with 6.3 days in the field ending the week of Sept. 10.

There were 5.9 days suitable for fieldwork during the same week last year.