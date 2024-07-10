An estimated $900,000 in flood damage occurred along the Buffalo Ridge Regional Railroad (BRRR) in Nobles and Rock counties during the late June weather event. Repair costs (including the section pictured above, west of Magnolia) will be covered by the federal government, as the railroad is owned by the two counties. To speed repairs along, commissioners in Rock and Nobles counties agreed July 2 to split the estimated repair costs and later submit the final cost to FEMA for reimbursement. Submitted Photo
News 10 July 2024

Rock, Nobles counties commit $450,000 each for railroad repairs

Commissioners of Rock and Nobles counties committed $450,000 each toward repairs of the Buffalo Ridge Regional Railroad (BRRR).

