'Notes of Gratitude' set for Nov. 1

More than 80 musicians will perform as members of eight different musical groups in the Nov. 1 Notes of Gratitude event at Generations Event Center in Luverne. A few of them gathered Monday at the Carnegie Cultural Center, which houses Luverne Street Music. They include (front, from left) Corrine Bonnema, Martha Nowatzki, Terri Ebert, Esmiralda Hernandez, Sara Stratton, Nicole Luethje, (second row) Jim Roberts, Amy Jo Roberts, Priscilla Swenson, Susan Schneekloth, Brenda Winter, Fraya Webster, Katie Walgrave, (third row) RaVae Benson, LaDonna Iveland, Melva Schwiedop, Rhonna Jarchow, (fourth row) Ruth Stoakes, Maggie Schmidt, (back) Janice Nelson, Linda Iverson, Barb Antoine and Jesse Booker. Lori Sorenson photo.