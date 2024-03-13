Luverne makes 'impact' in robotics

The Luverne High School robotics team earned a trip to the FTC Worlds April 17-20 by winning the Impact Award March 2 at the FTC (FIRST Robotics Competition) regional competition in Duluth. Part of the impact is mentoring middle school students, who compete in the FTC (FIRST Tech Challenge) division. Pictured are middle school members (front, from left) Andrew Wieneke, James Eggebrecht, Emmett Woodley, Zachary Jonas, Taedra McKenzie, Cameryn Schepel and Justin Mulder and high school members (second row) Brynn Boyenga, Roselynn Hartshorn, Jenna DeBates, Skylar VanderSteen, Elle Halverson, Addison Huiskes, (third) Kaden Davis, Owen Stephenson, Xavier McKenzie, Will Hoffman, Steven Woods, (fourth) Brooklyn Wicks, Audrie DeBates, Bethany Behr, Janica Oechsle, Nora Louwagie, Elizabeth Mulder, (back) Alex Perkins, Camryn Aukes, Aiden Worshek and Chase Matthiesen.