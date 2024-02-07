Local students are state vocabulary champs

Students in Amy Sahly’s English classes competed in the Fall 2023 Vocabulary Bowl, with Luverne High School earning the state championship with the completion of 11,000 words. Posing with the championship banner are (front row from left) Zoey Berghorst, Cassi Chesley, Emma Lusty, Skylar VanderSteen, Hallie Pergande, Zariah Holmgren, Sarah deCesare, Ella Reisdorfer, Anika Boll, Madison Hansen, Caitlin Kindt, (back) Brendan Eidem, Liam Murphy, Sage Viessman, Zach Brown, Conner Connell, Belle Smidt, Payton Behr, Kayla Bloemendaal, Tori Serie, Addison Huiskes, Will Hoffman and Katherine Pizel.
- Publications
- News
- Sports
- Community
- Opinion
- Obituaries
- Classifieds
- Calendar
- Directory
- Public Notices