LACF celebrates Spirit of Philanthropy

Organizations that received grants through the Luverne Area Community Foundation in the past year were recognized at the annual Friends of the Foundation Celebration of Philanthropy Monday night at Take 16 Brewing Company in Luverne. Grantees include (front, from left) Corey Schneekloth, Holly Sammons, Susan Skattum, Betty Mann, Connie VandeVelde, Greg VandeVelde, (second row) Eric Sage, Andrew Ainsworth, Janel Berning, Morgan Van Holland, Stacy Schepel, Macey Ska Lori Sorenson/Rock County Star Herald Photo