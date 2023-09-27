History Center generates nearly $2M for local economy

The Rock County Historical Society is asking the city of Luverne for funding for maintenance and operation of The History Center.

Betty Mann of the Rock County Historical Society approached Luverne City Council members at their Sept. 19 meeting.

The request includes continued $25,000 per year for operations support and also a contribution for the History Center’s $200,000 current expansion project.

She thanked the council for its previous support.

•From 2015 to 2020 the city and Rock County each allocated $25,000 per year for six years to help pay off the History Center construction loan.

•In 2021 the city and county each agreed to continue yearly contributions of $25,000, which allowed the History Center to have a full-time director, Wendel Buys.

Today, Mann said the Historical Society needs continued support from the city and county to keep a full-time presence at the History Center.

“We have just begun to grow our programming, but some of these activities would likely be discontinued [without continued funding],” she said.

“For a long time, we were not open on Mondays, and have been open on Mondays since Wendel has been there. Yesterday (Monday) we had over 20 people and we gave three tours.”

Mann updated the council on the History Center’s current fundraising goal of $200,000 for a 30-by-60-foot addition to the west side of the current building.

Earlier this year, a grant-funded assessment of the History Center recommended more climate-controlled storage at the museum.

For example, Mann said newspaper negatives from the Star Herald (including the Herald dating back to the 1800s) Myhre Studio are stored in the basement.

“We need to have them in climate-controlled storage,” she said. “Right now, they’re in the basement, and that’s not climate controlled.”

The project would also address a deteriorating exterior west wall.

“The west wall was built in 1915 by R.B. Hinkly, and the exterior bricks are hollow, which means stucco doesn’t have anything to attach to,” Mann said.

When the climate-controlled addition is built, the west wall will have a matching metal exterior.

The total fundraising goal is $200,000, which covers heating and cooling for the addition as well as shelving and storage supplies.

History Center generates $1.96 million in financial return to community

At Tuesday’s meeting, Mann spelled out the economic benefits of the History Center to the city of Luverne in terms of tourism dollars.

She said over 7,000 people visited the History Center last year.

“Many of these people came from a distance to do research, to visit our collection, to see the nutcrackers and to shop in our store,” Mann said.

“Many of these people came from outside the community and drove down Main Street to get to the History Center.”

She said when people visit the museum, the History Center staff and volunteers always mention other attractions in town and share with them what Luverne has to offer.

“This spring we had tour buses from North Dakota with about 50 people [in each bus] spending a day in Luverne,” she said.

“This happened for three consecutive weeks — one bus each week, with these visitors staying in our motels, eating in our restaurants and shopping in our stores.”

Mann said the bus driver had mentioned his passengers had spent over $2,000 when they were in town.

She calculated the economic multiplier effect of the 7,000 visitors last year, assuming each person spends a few hours in town and spends $150 $200 on purchases, gas, dining and lodging.

“If only 20 percent of the 7,000 visitors stay around Luverne a couple of hours, we can estimate a direct economic benefit to Luverne of $280,000,” Mann said.

“Using the multiplier effect of money circulating in the community seven times, the History Center generates $1,960,000 in financial returns to our community. That is a real economic benefit to our retail and service business without any additional cost to public infrastructure.”

She said this tourism is increasing because the History Center’s reputation is growing as one of the best museums in the nation.

“Many groups comment that they appreciate how our museum is arranged, exhibits are presented and how the facility is maintained,” Mann said.

“For example, this summer one of our visitors was wrapping up a tour of county museums in Minnesota — he was trying to get to all of them, and said that ours is undeniably the best he had visited.”

She said local visitors are equally impressed.

“Some want to do research about ancestors, and many are surprised to find out how expansive the History Center is. Even returning visitors are stunned by how much has changed since a previous visit.”

With adequate funding and staffing, she said the History Center has been more active in community events and in providing programming.

Some examples are kids’ activities at Winterfest, Tales from the Graves during Buffalo Days, Tin Can Phones and Typewriters on the Plaza and the Summer Kitchen Tour and Corn Shelling at the fair.

The Historical Society has increased its digital presence with Facebook posts about upcoming events and iconic black-and-white photos that generate discussion online among former Luverne residents.

“These posts are often shared and get the word out about Luverne and what it has to offer,” Mann said.

City and Historical Society to have management agreement

The Luverne City Council didn’t take action on the request at Tuesday’s meeting but will review it with staff.

“I’d like to thank you all for the work you put in,” Mayor Pat Baustian said. “You’re a great presence on Main Street.”

He said the next step will be to establish a management agreement like those in place for Blue Mound Ice Arena and the Palace Theatre that the city supports.

He also mentioned that the city will pay the 2023 allocation of $25,000 that had not yet been paid due to an oversight.