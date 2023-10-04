News 4 October 2023

Hills' annual Smokefest event crowns best rib smoker

Lance Larson keeps the ribs he prepared for the Smokefest competition warm. The public was able to sample ribs prepared by all 18 entrants in the event in Hills Saturday afternoon. Mavis Fodness/Rock County Star Herald Photo
By
Mavis Fodness

Eighteen smoked-meat enthusiasts gathered in Jacobson Park in Hills Saturday for the Fourth Annual Smokefest.

Doug Chapman was crowned “Smoker” with the best-tasting ribs and earned $500. Carl Heikes was awarded second place ($200) and Chris Antholz was third-best smoker ($100.)

Saturday’s event, hosted at the city park, was the first time the event became communitywide.

“We wanted to make this a community get-together,” said creator Derek Haak. “It was just a backyard event.”

The HBCS (Helping Build Communities Stronger) community group helped organize inflatables and the Midwest All Pro Wrestling events in the park.

The highlight of the event was eating ribs prepared that day in the park.

Entrants paid $20 for three racks of ribs. They needed to have ribs smoked and turned into judges by 4 p.m. The public was invited to sample the ribs until 6 p.m.News Boy

Brennox Heikes, 18 months, enjoys a rib smoked by her father, Brett, prepared for the Smokefest Saturday in Hills.
Derek Haak carefully slices his smoked ribs during the Fourth Annual Smokefest Saturday in Hills.
Smokefest judges (from left) Brian Booth, Tyler Susie and Mike Dietz work their way through the 18 entries in Saturday’s Fourth Annual Smokefest in Hills. They selected Doug Chapman’s entry as the first-place winner of $500.
