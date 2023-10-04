Hills' annual Smokefest event crowns best rib smoker

Eighteen smoked-meat enthusiasts gathered in Jacobson Park in Hills Saturday for the Fourth Annual Smokefest.

Doug Chapman was crowned “Smoker” with the best-tasting ribs and earned $500. Carl Heikes was awarded second place ($200) and Chris Antholz was third-best smoker ($100.)

Saturday’s event, hosted at the city park, was the first time the event became communitywide.

“We wanted to make this a community get-together,” said creator Derek Haak. “It was just a backyard event.”

The HBCS (Helping Build Communities Stronger) community group helped organize inflatables and the Midwest All Pro Wrestling events in the park.

The highlight of the event was eating ribs prepared that day in the park.

Entrants paid $20 for three racks of ribs. They needed to have ribs smoked and turned into judges by 4 p.m. The public was invited to sample the ribs until 6 p.m.