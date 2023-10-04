H-BC takes school spirit to the streets in annual homecoming parade in Hills

Hills-Beaver Creek students in preschool through twelfth grade took to the streets of Hills for the annual homecoming parade Friday afternoon. Students and staff were encouraged to dress in the school colors of red, white and blue and create signs for the evening’s football game against the Renville County West Jaguars. The Patriots won the game 45-14.
Third-graders Aubrey Nuffer (left) and Harper Uittenbogaard lead their classmates while holding the sign titled, “Zoo the Jaguars. Hills-Beaver Creek 3rd Grade.”
The homecoming parade passed by the Tuff Memorial Home where residents sat curbside. Staff held a sign that read, “We support the H-BC Patriots.”