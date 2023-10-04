News 4 October 2023

H-BC takes school spirit to the streets in annual homecoming parade in Hills

The sophomore class created a homecoming float on a fifth-wheel flatbed trailer complete with a Jaguar mascot and a Patriot dressed in boxing gloves. “Jab the Jaguars” read the sign. Samantha McGaffee/Rock County Star Herald Photo
Hills-Beaver Creek students in preschool through twelfth grade took to the streets of Hills for the annual homecoming parade Friday afternoon. Students and staff were encouraged to dress in the school colors of red, white and blue and create signs for the evening’s football game against the Renville County West Jaguars. The Patriots won the game 45-14.

Third-graders Aubrey Nuffer (left) and Harper Uittenbogaard lead their classmates while holding the sign titled, “Zoo the Jaguars. Hills-Beaver Creek 3rd Grade.”
The homecoming parade passed by the Tuff Memorial Home where residents sat curbside. Staff held a sign that read, “We support the H-BC Patriots.”
Macy Ellingson’s Little Patriot preschoolers show their school spirit and enthusiasm during Friday’s homecoming parade.
