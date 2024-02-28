H-BC students tackle teen mental wellness

Hills-Beaver Creek Student Council members are wrapping up a month-long campaign to raise awareness of brain health ahead of World Teen Mental Wellness Day on March 2. They designed T-shirts that say, “The world’s a better place with you in it,” and sold them as a fundraiser for the local nonprofit, Carson’s Cause. Secondary Student Council members include (front, from left) Amber Wiersema, Claire Knobloch, Haley Moser, Mya Erickson, Abby Olson, Taylor Gehrke, Emma Deelstra, Bailey Spykerboer, (back) Lanae Elbers, Logan Susie, Jamin Metzger, Jackson Gacke, Isabel Wysong and Blake Leenderts. (Samantha McGaffee photo)