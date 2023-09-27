H-BC celebrates Homecoming Week

Hills-Beaver Creek High School kicked off its homecoming festivities Monday with the coronation of the homecoming queen and king in an evening ceremony.

Grace Anderson and Riley Tatge were crowned the 2023 homecoming royalty.

Other members of the royal court were classmates Taylor Gehrke, Avril Susie, Sylvia Fick, Logan Susie, Cooper Gehrke and Justin Roelfs.

Seniors Tahliya Kruger and Alex Dysthe were mistress and master of ceremonies.

Class attendants included juniors Bailey Spykerboer and Lukas Hubbard, sophomores Mya Erickson and Jamin Metzger, and freshmen Hailey Moser and Riggins Rheault.

Last year’s homecoming queen and king, Taylor Huisman and Cody Moser, bestowed crowns on this year’s reigning couple.

The evening event recognized members of the football and volleyball teams, student council members and highlights from each program.

The homecoming parade is at 2:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, in Hills.

The Patriots’ homecoming football game against Renville County West is at 7 p.m. Friday.