H-BC celebrates Homecoming Week

Hills-Beaver Creek High School kicked off its homecoming festivities Monday with the coronation of the homecoming queen and king in an evening ceremony.
Grace Anderson and Riley Tatge were crowned the 2023 homecoming royalty.
Other members of the royal court were classmates Taylor Gehrke, Avril Susie, Sylvia Fick, Logan Susie, Cooper Gehrke and Justin Roelfs.
Seniors Tahliya Kruger and Alex Dysthe were mistress and master of ceremonies.
Class attendants included juniors Bailey Spykerboer and Lukas Hubbard, sophomores Mya Erickson and Jamin Metzger, and freshmen Hailey Moser and Riggins Rheault.
Last year’s homecoming queen and king, Taylor Huisman and Cody Moser, bestowed crowns on this year’s reigning couple.
The evening event recognized members of the football and volleyball teams, student council members and highlights from each program.
The homecoming parade is at 2:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, in Hills.
The Patriots’ homecoming football game against Renville County West is at 7 p.m. Friday.
Newly crowned Hills-Beaver Creek High School homecoming queen and king, Grace Anderson and Riley Tatge, complete the reigning walk Monday evening during the coronation in the school gymnasium in Hills.
Riley Tatge (second from left) smiles as 2022 homecoming king Cody Moser settles the crown on his head as the 2023 H-BC homecoming king. Pictured (from left) are Logan Susie, Tatge, Cooper Gehrke and Justin Roelfs.
Freshmen class attendants Hailey Moser and Riggins Rheault are introduced to attendees at the H-BC Homecoming coronation Monday night in Hills.
Seniors Taylor Gehrke and Logan Susie are introduced among royal court couples Monday night at the Hills-Beaver Creek High School homecoming coronation.
Master and mistress of ceremonies Alex Dysthe and Tahliya Kruger walk in the processional as part of the H-BC Homecoming coronation Monday night.
Monday night’s homecoming coronation at Hills-Beaver Creek High School in Hills recognized students involved in football, volleyball and student council.
The 2023 Hills-Beaver Creek High School homecoming royal court includes (from left) Hailey Moser, Mya Erickson, Bailey Spykerboer, Tahliya Kruger, Sylvia Fick, Avril Susie, Taylor Gehrke, queen Grace Anderson, king Riley Tatge, Logan Susie, Cooper Gehrke, Lukas Hubbard, Jamin Metzger, Riggin Rheault, Justin Roelfs and Alex Dysthe.