Go Big Red!

'Cardinal Clothing Exchange' aims to put school spirit on everyone

More than 100 T-shirts and sweatshirts will be given away today, Thursday, Sept. 28, during the first Cardinal Clothing Exchange.

Organized by the LHS Student Council, the exchange provides a pathway for used school spirit apparel to be given to someone else for free.

Four student council members sorted and folded the clothing onto tables Monday night for this evening’s distribution.

Kylie Vander Lugt, Ann Banck, Olivia Lund and Kylie Kindt said they were surprised at the amount of donated clothing dropped off at the school since the drive started earlier this month.

They said the overflowing collection will help meet their goal of increasing red and white apparel to support Luverne school activities.

They said the exchange is also having secondary effects of welcoming new Cardinals.

“It’s a way for kids who are new to our school to feel welcome,” said Vander Lugt, a junior.

“And to use extra clothing that doesn’t fit anymore,” added Lund, a freshman.

The clothing ranges in sizes from youth to adult 2XL and is laundered before being exchanged.

Grandparents, parents, students and community members can “shop” for Cardinal apparel from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, at the middle-high school commons.

Clothing not selected Thursday night will be available Friday, Sept. 29, for students to choose.

Several items have already been distributed.

As new families registered for the current school year, school secretary Becky Banck offered the clothing to each family member.

“The parents have been so grateful and appreciative,” she said. “They are also very impressed this idea came from our students.”