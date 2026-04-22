Giant nutcracker ready for assembly

Katie Walgrave poses with the nutcracker’s arm and hand on Thursday, April16, in the parking lot of Those Blasted Things to show its size and scale. The base of the nutcracker — its lower half, can be seen in the background. Lori Sorenson photos.
All the body parts of Luverne’s giant nutcracker are now ready to be assembled on the nutcracker’s base — which currently holds the boots, legs and torso — at Those Blasted Things in Luverne.
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