Flower Shop celebrates grand opening

The Flower Shop Dispensary celebrated its grand opening Monday, April 20, with a ribbon-cutting and open house. Pictured are (front, from left) Matthew Sterrett, Erika Fone, David McDonald, Peter Dikun, Marilyn Dikun, Jenny Jorgensen and Amanda McDonald, (back) Emily Johnson, Carly Saunders, Holly Sammons, Stephanie Bickerstaff, Lori Hallstrom and Annie Opitz. The business is open in a new building at the corner of Highway 75 and Hatting Street.
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