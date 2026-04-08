County OKs gravel permit, pending DNR approval

Nearly 30 people attended the March 31 public hearing at the Rock County Law Enforcement Center for Northern Conn-Agg’s interim use permit request. Members of the Rock County Planning Zoning Commission are (at the table, from left) Gary Overgaard, Jed Matthiesen, Gordon Mulder, Mark Vander Pol, Dave DeBoer, Kurt Wenzel, Brad Petersen, Shayla Rock (secretary) and Eric Hartman, Rock County Land Management Director. Pictured in the foreground facing them are (from left) Rock County Attorney Jeff Haubrich, Northern Conn-Agg’s Joe Egan, and affected residents Carol Maxwell and Carol and Art Ehde.