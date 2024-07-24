County eyes former armory for Land Management Office

A new state statute allows military-owned buildings such as the former Luverne National Guard Training and Community Center (more commonly known as the Armory) to be given to a unit of government in lieu of a cash payment when the buildings are now longer used by the Minnesota Department of Military Affairs. Rock County Commissioners are interested in the building to house its Land Management Office, building and maintenance department, and for needed storage. Mavis Fodness/Rock County Star Herald Photo