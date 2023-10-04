City gets jump on day care building roof renovation

Luverne City Council members took action at their Tuesday, Sept. 26, meeting to get a head start on the building repairs for the future community child care center.

They authorized the city administrator and mayor to sign agreements with ISG and Knutson Construction for roof replacement on the future child care center, which will be established in the renovated former Total Card Inc. building.

According to discussion at the Sept. 26 meeting, city leaders decided to re-roof the building before the actual renovation project commences, due to the poor condition of the roof and to prevent delays in the child care center renovation project.

“It’s rather straightforward,” Mayor Pat Baustian said. “We want to get this done before bad weather while adhesive still adheres. I think that’s a good decision.”

Ultimately the city will have two contracts with ISG and Knutson Construction, one for the roof replacement project and the other for the major child care renovation project.

ISG will be the architect and Knutson will act as the construction manager at risk “general contractor” and hold contracts with the sub-contractors.

The scope of the re-roofing project is as follows:

•remove existing rooftop HVAC equipment.

•remove existing loose lay rubber roofing membrane including rock ballast.

•build up existing parapet to accommodate additional foam insulation.

•apply an adhesive applied roofing membrane and new parapet flashings.

•reinstall existing rooftop units to provide temporary heat.

The bid opening for the roof replacement project will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16. The city will then work with ISG to determine the qualified low bidder on the general trades package as Knutson will also submit a bid.

The city will then work with Knutson Construction to determine the qualified low bidders for the remaining packages: roofing, HVAC & plumbing, and electrical.

Once all low bidders are identified, Knutson Construction will determine the guaranteed maximum price for the project, and the standard form agreement with the CMAR will be amended to replace the $0 price with the actual guaranteed maximum price at a future council meeting.

ISG’s architectural fees include $5,800 for the design phase and 8 percent of the construction costs.

The exterior work is expected to be completed before winter weather sets in.