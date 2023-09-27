City finance director is no longer employed

City of Luverne finance director Robyn Wessels has been on a leave of absence since Aug. 25, and her last day of employment with the city was Sept. 25, according to a statement released Tuesday.

“The city of Luverne wishes to briefly address certain inquiries and information related to former Finance Director Robyn Wessels’ employment with the city,” the press release stated.

“Robyn Wessels was employed by the city as finance director. Wessels’ last date of employment with the city was Sept. 25, 2023.”

City Administrator Jill Wolf declined to comment further, due to personnel privacy laws.

The city’s legal team, Flaherty and Hood, advised her not to answer several Star Herald questions.

For example, she declined to answer whether Wessels resigned or was terminated, whether there was a severance payment offered or whether there were complaints or charges against her.

When reached by text message Tuesday afternoon, Wessels said she resigned and gave 30 days’ notice on Aug. 25.

“At that point they wouldn’t let me return to work, along with a whole list of other things I was prohibited from doing,” Wessels said. “I have no idea why. I intended to work the 30 days on good terms. Yesterday was the ‘last day.’”

She added that she’s had “amazing support from those that ‘knew better.’ I’m very grateful.”

Wessels’ situation coincides with two recent resignations in the city liquor store department.

Wolf confirmed earlier in September that liquor store manager Kenny Rolling and liquor store employee Christy Wilson both resigned amid an internal investigation into the department’s finances.

The city’s legal team, Flaherty and Hood, is heading up that investigation, which Wolf said does not have criminal implications and will not result in disciplinary action since the affected employees have resigned.

The outcome of the investigation will be made public at a future council meeting when it has concluded.

Wessels has been employed with the city since 2001 and was named finance director in May 2019. Her most recent salary was $103,168.

Former city finance director Barbara Berghorst has been retained to assist the city in Wessels’ absence. She’s contracted at a rate of $50.16 per hour for 20 hours a week.

In her statement Tuesday, Wolf said all city finance obligations are being met in the interim.

“The city’s finance department will continue to provide effective and efficient finance functions for the city and the community,” she said.