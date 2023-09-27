Beaver Creek, county seek solution to 'overflowing' rural recycle shed

Beaver Creek city leaders and Rock County officials are again considering options for the rural recycling shed in Beaver Creek’s city limits.

The roll-off container inside the shed is chronically full and overflowing, and Beaver Creek maintenance supervisor Travis Helgeson is seeking a solution.

“It’s getting ridiculous,” he told city council members at their Sept. 20 meeting.

“If the neighbors don’t end up picking it up, I do, and we put it in our city garbage.”

He said the county recycling drop-off center in Beaver Creek’s city limits is supposed to be the county’s responsibility, but the material that doesn’t fit in the container become the city’s problem when it overflows.

“It makes our city look trashy,” Helgeson said, adding that he and residents worked especially hard to stay on top of it when the city hosted its first community celebration, Beaver Days, in August.

Helgeson spoke with Rock County Land Management Director Eric Hartman ahead of Wednesday’s meeting.

“We had a pretty good talk,” Helgeson said. “He’s going to talk to the county commissioners about a second recycling bay.”

This would essentially double the size of the current recycling drop-off center.

Beaver Creek operates with the same setup as other rural recycling drop-offs in Magnolia, Steen, Hardwick, Kenneth and Kanaranzi.

They each have a 12-by-14-foot, three-sided steel shed with a sloped roof that houses a six-yard rear-loaded recycling container. The rural recycling center in Hills is 24-by-14 feet and has two containers.

Rock County has a contract with Ketterling Services to transport the recyclable materials from the rural recycling sheds.

Under the five-year agreement, which expires at the end of this year, Ketterling empties the rural sheds once a week. However, there is language in the contract to provide additional pickup at recycling sheds if needed.

Helgeson said the Beaver Creek container is emptied every Monday and the first and third Wednesday of the month.

He said more frequent pickups and/or a larger container would go a long way toward addressing the problem in Beaver Creek.

“It’s pretty much overflowing every day,” Helgeson said. “If you don’t get there by Wednesday, you’re not going to have room for your recycling.”

The rural recycling locations are supposed to be for rural Rock County residents who don’t have access to city refuse services.

However, Helgeson acknowledged that Beaver Creek city residents and South Dakota residents often use the county site.

Also, the increased use of Amazon delivery has resulted in extra cardboard boxes, which are supposed to be broken down, but often aren’t. These take up extra space and fill the recycling container more quickly.

Hartman said Tuesday that delivery boxes were a result of covid no-contact purchasing.

“The fallout from the pandemic has greatly increased the use and need to take in and recycle shipping boxes,” he said.

“When you look at the contents of one of these containers, more boxes are not broken down than are broken down. When you consider the volume of material going through the recycling stream in the drop off locations, it has greatly increased.”