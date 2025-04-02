ATLAS of Rock County celebrates 10 years

Volunteers, staff and board members celebrated the 10-year anniversary of Rock County ATLAS for Life Wednesday, March 26. Pictured are (from left) board member Merlin Wynia, ATLAS director Michael Blank, board members Jean Staeffler, Carole Bosch, Ted Berghorst, Redeemed Remnants manager Amy Kruger, ATLAS office manager Laura Luitjens and board member Lynette Ossefoort. Board members not pictured are Scott Wessels, Austin Kolles, Gloria Vink and Steve Voris. Lori Sorenson/Rock County Star Herald Photo