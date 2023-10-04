Abraham Lincoln comes to life at Minnesota Veterans Home

Abraham Lincoln impersonator Chuck Johnson presented his one-man, three-scenes, one-act play for residents at the Minnesota Veterans Home in Luverne Friday afternoon, Sept. 29. Johnson, from Perham, Minnesota, wrote the play, “A Night Before Gettysburg,” in 2021 as part of a one-act play contest in Wadena, Minnesota. His performance won best play, best original play and best actor honors at the event. He performed his award-winning play as the 16th U.S. president in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. This year is the 160th anniversary of Lincoln’s delivery of the Gettysburg address in 1863. As Lincoln, Johnson answered questions from Veterans Home staff and residents after the performance. His visit was sponsored by a Minnesota Arts Council Legacy Grant.