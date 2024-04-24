Jeff Gould, “America’s Storyteller,” was the featured speaker at Saturday night’s 40th anniversary celebration of the Luverne Area Community Foundation at Big Top Tents and Events in Luverne. He pointed out that Rock County is the cornerstone of the state of Minnesota, and said the geographical truth speaks to the communities and people of Rock County. “The town of Luverne is the epitome of a successful small town in America,” he said at the start of the evening. Lori Sorenson/Rock County Star Herald Photo
24 April 2024

LACF celebrates 40 years of growth

The Luverne Area Community Foundation observed its 40th anniversary with a fundraising event Saturday night in Big Top Tents and Events, Luverne.

