Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8

Rock County voters have a number of choices on their ballots for the Nov. 8 General Election, depending where they live.

Eighteen Luverne School Board candidates

Voters in the Luverne School District will have the most research to do.

Fifteen candidates have filed for four open seats and three more filed for one unexpired term.

The four-year terms of

Katie Baustian, Reva Sehr, Jodi Bosch and Eric Hartman for up for election, and only Hartman filed.

In addition, Michael DeBates, Heather Johnson, Jason Schear, Amber Lais, Matt Goembel, Amber Nath, Jacob Hartz, Austin Kurtz, Brett Hood, Zach Nolz, Randy Sasker, Maggie Siebenahler, Josh Gangestad and Scott Wessels have filed for the three 4-year positions.

Three others filed for the two-year term vacated by Jeff Stratton when he resigned from the school board to become the school resource officer. Seeking election to that seat are Ryan DeBates, Maggie Vanderburg and Matthew Van Grootheest.

Luverne City Council

There is a race for the Ward 2 Luverne City Council seat held by incumbent Kevin Aaker, who filed for re-election along with challenger Mert Kracht. Incumbent Caroline Thorson will run unopposed for re-election to her seat on the council.

Baustian challenges Schomacker for House

Minnesota District 21A State House seat is up for election this fall, and incumbent Joe Schomacker (R-Luverne) will face current Luverne Mayor Pat Baustian as the DFL candidate on the ballot for that two-year term.

Baustian would need to relinquish his mayoral duties if he accepts the House seat.

Hills and Beaver Creek city council races

The Hills City Council election has five candidates vying for two open seats. Incumbents Vickie Busswitz and Alan Leenderts filed for re-election, and they’ll face challengers Brian Kraayenhof, Cory Metzger and Dusty Seachris in the November election.

Beaver Creek Mayor Josh Teune filed for re-election unopposed, but four people are seeking election to two open seats on the council. Council members Jeff Dysthe and Pat Bender did not file for re-election, and Heidi Freese, Joe Conger, Jacob Conger and Madison Conger filed for their open seats.

Vienna Township Treasurer Albert Rust and supervisors David Severtson and Brad Skattum filed for relection, and Kraig Rust is challenging Skattum for the Supervisor C seat on the board.

In other voting decisions, the Minnesota District 21 State Senate seat is open for election, and incumbent Bill Weber, R-Luverne, is running unopposed.

Rock County voters will also choose between DFL-er Jeff Ettinger and GOP candidate Brad Finstad to fill the unexpired term of Dist. 1 Congressman Jim Hagedorn who died of cancer in February.

The offices for Minnesota governor and lieutenant governor are up for election this fall, as are the secretary of state, state auditor, attorney general and judicial offices.

Uncontested races

Because of redistricting, all Rock County Board seats are up for election, and all five incumbents will be on the ballot this fall unopposed. They are Gary Overgaard, Stan Williamson, Greg Burger, Sherri Thompson and Jody Reisch.

Rock County Sheriff Evan Verbrugge and Rock County Attorney Jeff Haubrich are also seeking re-election unopposed.

The Hills-Beaver Creek School Board has four candidates seeking election to four open seats currently held by Harley Fransman, Renee Knobloch, Ethan Rozeboom and Arlyn Gehrke.

Gehrke and Rozeboom filed for re-election, and they’ll be joined on the ballot by Travis Helgeson and Eric Uitenbogaard.

Hardwick Mayor Willy Baker did not file for re-election, and council member Tom Haas (who has been acting mayor) is seeking election to the formal title.

Two candidates, Gordon (Sam) Hansen and Don Bryan filed for two open council seats on the Hardwick City Council.

Kenneth Mayor Keith Hoven and council members Sheri Vyskocil and Laurie Gangestad are seeking re-election unopposed.

Magnolia Mayor Dennis Madison and council members Melanie Madison and Jeff DeGroot are up for election, but the Secretary of State Website shows that no one has filed.

Steen Mayor Lynette Woelber and council members Jazmine Dagel and Brad Bosch are up for election, but only Woelber and Dagel have filed, according to the state website.

Battle Plain Township Supervisors Eric Sas and Aaron Sandbulte are seeking re-election unopposed.

Denver Township

Treasurer Lloyd Hemme and supervisors Tony Roos

and Donald Arends are seeking re-election unopposed.

Martin Township

Supervisor Nathan Fick filed for re-election.

Rose Dell Township Treasurer Jerry Purdin and supervisors Larry Fjellanger

and Joe Buysse are seeking re-election unopposed.