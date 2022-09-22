Luverne School Board Candidates

Click the candidate's photo to view their video interview.

There are 15 candidates seeking election to four open seats with four-year terms.



Michael DeBates

Michael has lived in the district for more than 50 years and works as a commercial and agriculture loan officer at First Farmers and Merchants National Bank. His wife is Samantha, and their children are Zoë, 21, Phoebe, 17, Audrie, 15, and James, 14.



Josh Gangestad

Josh has lived in the district for almost 10 years and works for ICS consulting as a field engineer. His wife is Stacy, and their children are Meghan, 20, Jack, 16, and Matthew, 14.



Matt Goembel

Matt has lived in the district for 36 years and works as commercial service manager at Frakco in Luverne. His wife is Breanna, and their children are Jenna, 7, Hanna 3, and Tera, 1.



Eric Hartman

Eric has lived in the district for over 20 years and works as the Rock County Land Management director. His wife is Cheryl, and their children are Caitlyn, 25, and Alex, 21.



Jacob Hartz

Jacob has lived in the district for all but two years of his life. He owns and operates a small fabrication and repair shop, and he raises outdoor hogs on his family farm. His wife is Amanda, and their children are Jocelyn 11, Jayce, 8, and Jayda, 6.



Brett Hood

Brett has lived in the district for 22 years. He works as an electrician at Sieve Electric. His wife is Tori, and their children are Ashton, 16, Jerzey, 12, Tyleigh, 9, and Tenzin, 5.



Heather Johnson

Heather has lived in the district for 14 years. She is production manager and a graphic designer for the Rock County Star Herald and Luverne Announcer. Her husband is Jim, and their children are Burke, 18, Ashlyn, 17. Ryker, 15, and Luella, 12.



Austin Kurtz

Austin has lived in the district for 41 years and works as an electrical inspector for the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry. His wife is Ashley, and their children are Rylee, 13, and Hayden, 10.



Amber Lais

Amber has lived in the district her entire life. She works as administrative assistant at the Luverne Chamber office. Her husband is Matt Lais, and their children are Landyn, 15, Dawsyn, 12, and Addisyn, 9.



Amber Nath

Amber has lived in the district her entire life and runs an in-home day care business in Luverne. Her husband is Chris, and their children are Courtney, 23, and Gracie, 17.



Zach Nolz

Zach has lived in the district for almost nine years and is a family medicine physician at Sanford Luverne. His wife is Angela, and their children are Sophia, 11, Rory, 8, and Isabella, 6.



Randy Sasker

Randy has lived in the district for 38 years. He works with and operates his own business, Sasker Construction. He and his wife, Lisa, have four children, Cody, 22, Lacey, 18, Sawyer, 16, and Layne, 15.



Jason Schear

Jason has lived in the district over 15 years and works for the Judicial Branch of Minnesota. He and his wife, Beth, have a blended family of Aidan, 23, Isaiah, 21, Rio, 14, Elias, 14, and Kullen, 9.



Maggie Siebenahler

Maggie has lived in the district her entire life, except for her four years in college. She and her husband, Nathan, own Subways in Flandreau and Tracy. Their children are Raelyn, 6, Colt, 4, the late Kimber, and Kuhbie, 11 months.



Scott Wessels

Scott has lived in the district for 45 years and works as a DJ and does contract computer work for Christensen Computers in Kanaranzi. His wife is Holly, and their blended family consists of Calvin, 33, Christian, 27, Bailey, 24, Cameron, 22, Rylee, 18, and Teegan, 13.

There are 3 candidates seeking election for one open seat with a two-year term.



Ryan DeBates

Ryan has lived in the district for about 20 years and is market president for Security Savings Bank in Luverne. His wife is Stacy, and their children are Brody, 21, Jenna, 17, and Trevor, 15.



Maggie Vanderburg

Maggie has lived in the district since returning “home” with her husband, Joel, in 2016. She works as a stay-at-home mom to their children Hadley, 14, Trinley, 13, Emery, 9, and Kemper 8.