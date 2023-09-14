Star Herald celebrates new website and 150-year anniversary

A landmark anniversary coincides with a significant website update this week at the Rock County Star Herald.

The newspaper printed its first edition in 1873, more than 150 years ago, and it’s today a thriving operation — and Rock County’s oldest business.

The Star Herald online presence saw a major upgrade in the past week with the rollout of a new website.

The site features easier navigation, bigger photographs, more content and a better mobile-friendly version for cell phones and other devices.

“We’re really excited to introduce the site’s new features to our online readers and advertisers,” said Star Herald production manager Heather Johnson, who has taken the lead on the site’s new design and back-end capabilities.

“It’s better on so many levels, and it’s so nice to showcase our Star Herald news and photos in the upgraded online format.”

To celebrate the online improvements, the website will be free for one month to anyone who visits the site, www.star-herald.com. Existing online subscribers will have a free month added to their membership.

Managing editor Lori Sorenson said this is another significant moment in the history of the Rock County Star Herald.

“We are really proud of the work we do at the paper, and it’s exciting to see our stories and photographs come to life on the screen and mobile devices,” said Sorenson, who started at the Star Herald in 1993.

“Our new website has been in the works for several months, and it’s rewarding to finally roll it out live online. We hope everyone takes the opportunity to explore the site for free.”

Sorenson said keeping up with industry changes and technology updates is a big reason the Star Herald is still in business.

“When I started 30 years ago at the paper, we developed film and printed photographs in the darkroom,” she said.

“Our pages were assembled with waxed paper strips of type and hand-delivered to our printer in Worthington.”

But those practices were a vast improvement over those employed in the earliest days of the paper’s existence.