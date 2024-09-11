Seeman probate

STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT court

FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

COUNTY OF ROCK (PROBATE DIVISION)

Court File No. 67-PR-24-224

In Re the Estate of: NOTICE AND ORDER FOR

HEARING ON PETITION FOR

Ramona Seeman, FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND

Decedent APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVES AND NOTICE

TO CREDITORS

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on October 7, 2024, at 8:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at the Courthouse in Luverne, Minnesota, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Decedent’s Will dated May 5, 2011, and for the appointment of Douglas D. Seeman, whose address is 200 West 10th Street, Apt. 206, Dell Rapids, SD 57022, as personal representative of the Decedent's estate in a supervised administration.

Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the Decedent’s estate.

Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: August 8, 2024 BY THE COURT

/s/ Terry S. Vajgrt Judge of District Court

O’NEILL, O’NEILL & BARDUSON

Damain D. Sandy

Atty. Lic. No.: 240667

114 No. Hiawatha, P.O. Box 128

Pipestone, MN 56164

Telephone: 507 825-4266

ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER

