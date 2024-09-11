Rock County Commissioners meet July 2

Rock County Board of Commisioners July 02, 2024

Herreid Board Room 9:00 A.M.

Rock County Courthouse

The meeting was called to order by Chair Burger with all Commissioners present. Also in attendance were Administrator Kyle Oldre, Deputy Administrator Susan Skattum, County Attorney Jeff Haubrich, Sioux Valley Energy Representative Brandon Lane and Star-Herald Reporter Mavis Fodness.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by those in attendance.

Motion by Williamson, seconded by Reisch, to approve the July 02, 2024 County Board agenda, declared carried on a voice vote.

Motion by Reisch, seconded by Thompson, to approve the County Board minutes of: June 18, 2024, 2024, Board of Equalization and June 24, 2024, Emergency meeting, declared carried on a voice vote.

A joint meeting with the Nobles County Board of Commissioners via Zoom was held to review flood damages incurred to the Buffalo Ridge Regional Rail line; damages are estimated at $900,000. The BRRRA is requesting $450,000 from both Rock County and Nobles County in the form of a loan until FEMA reimbursement is received. The BRRRA will also contract with Elis & Eastern to begin those repairs; the repair timeline is 3 weeks.

Motion by Williamson, seconded by Thompson, to approve a $450,000 loan to the BRRRA, declared carried on a voice vote. Nobles County also took action to approve the request from the BRRRA.

Dennis and Tim Hartman, DBA Integrity Farms, informed the County Board of their intent to own and operate a Cannabis micro business in Rock County. The Hartmans were informed that Rock County’s proposed ordinance will comply with Minnesota Statutes that will allow one license per 12,500 residents and will identify zoning requirements. Municipalities (cities and townships) have the option to adopt their own ordinance if it differs from the county’s ordinance in allowing additional businesses within their jurisdiction and zoning requirements. Licensing approval is awarded by the State of Minnesota.

Evan Verbrugge, Sheriff, presented an update of the Sheriff’s Conference that he attended. Conference topics included: suicide rates among law enforcement officers, radio encryption, School Resource Officer issues that have been resolved through recent legislation and the appointment process of the Sheriff position when it becomes vacant.

The Sheriff requested approval to enter into a contract with Confitrek, a training software tracking software program costing $1,344; the expenditure is an eligible expense from the Sheriff Contingency fund. Motion by Reisch, seconded by Thompson, to approve the contract and expenditure, declared carried on a voice vote.

Ryan Holtz, Rural Water Systems Manager, informed the County Board of a new regional water system infrastructure called Dakota Mainstream that will utilize water resources from the Missouri River water basin. Holtz went on to say that he anticipates water needs in Rock County to double within the next 20 years. After discussion, it was determined that Rural Water will participate in the upcoming study.

Holtz requested out-of-state travel authorization to attend the National Water Pro Conference in Savannah, Georgia; motion by Williamson, seconded by Reisch, to approve, declared carried on a voice vote. Travel, lodging and conference registration is paid by the Minnesota Rural Water Association.

Holtz reported that Rural Water incurred $40,000 - $50,000 in flood damages.

Mark Sehr, Engineer, requested approval of final contract payment to Duinink Inc for $129,774.16 for SAP 067-601-015 and SAP 067-401-027; the original contract amount was $1,927. 974.65 and the final contract amount was $2,093,741.28, the overrun were costs associated SAP 067-401-027, all to be paid by the City of Ellsworth. Motion by Reisch, seconded by Overgaard, to approve the final payment of $129,774.16, declared carried on a voice vote.

The Engineer reviewed flood damages to include a slope failure on County Road 52 where the embankment let loose. Sehr stated that he recommends contracting for this type of repair that specializes in that type of work; also reviewed other flood related damages.

Ashley Kurtz, Auditor/Treasurer, presented the claims and per diems of $1,600; motion by Reisch, seconded by Overgaard, to approve, declared carried on a voice vote. A complete listing of the claims is available upon request at the Auditor/Treasurer's office.

JULY 2, 2024 CLAIMS OVER $2,000

A & B BUSINESS INC $2,793.68

BREMIK MATERIALS 4,662.64

COMMISSIONER OF TRANSPORTATION 9,553.97

DAKOTA RIGGERS & TOOL SUPPLY INC 2,370.30

EMERGENCY AUTOMOTIVE TECHNOLOG 3,868.30

LEADSONLINE 3,016.00

LIBERTY TIRE RECYCLING LLC 2,358.00

LUVERNE/CITY OF 10,065.02

M-R SIGN CO INC 2,303.90

MCGILL RESTORATION INC 197,052.00

NOBLES COUNTY AUDITOR-TREASURER 16,620.00

NORTHERN TRUCK EQUIPMENT CORP 4,688.48

NORTHLAND TRUST SERVICES INC 455,264.38

ROCK COUNTY AUDITOR-TREASURER 4,636.48

SANFORD HEALTH 3,778.59

SANITATION PRODUCTS 2,200.00

SEACHANGE 6,557.00

VIKING ELECTRIC LLC 3,398.96

ZIEGLER INC 8,251.06

61 PAYMENTS LESS THAN $2,000 24,945.81

TOTAL $768,384.57

The County Board was in receipt of the Fund Balance report; it was determined that the $450,000 loan to BRRRA would come from General Reserves. Motion by Reisch, seconded by Overgaard, to approve, declared carried on a voice vote.

The Administrator provided HSEM update stating that municipalities have submitted their initial damage estimates; Rock County’s total estimate is $2.5 million and anticipates a FEMA declaration for the State of Minnesota.

Oldre stated that he is also investigating the amount of damages for individual assistance, that approval is pending.

The County Board was informed that the RAISE Grant submission for railroad infrastructure improvements was not selected and that the BRRR Industrial Park entity will be submitting RAISE grant application for the 2025 grant cycle.

The Administrator reported on the following activities: Emergency Ag meeting, collected damage assessments from various municipalities, attended a Rural Water meeting and was presenter at Coffee at the Plaza.

Commissioner Reisch stated that he attended the following meetings/events: Rock County Economic Development Authority.

Commissioner Williamson stated that he attended the following meetings/events: Brain Health/Luv1 LuvALL, BRRRA, Emergency Ag.

Commissioner Overgaard stated that he attended the following meetings/events: Rock County Economic Development Authority, State FSA Representative and Senator Smith event.

Commissioner Thompson stated that she attended the following meetings/events: none

Commissioner Burger stated that he attended the following meetings/events: Southwest Health & Human Services.

With no further business to come before the County Board, the meeting was declared adjourned by Order of the Chair.

(09-12)