Rock County Commissioners meet July 16

Rock County Board of Commissioners July 16, 2024

Herreid Board Room 9:00 A.M.

Rock County Courthouse

The meeting was called to order by Chair Burger with all Commissioners present. Also in attendance were Administrator Kyle Oldre, Deputy Administrator Susan Skattum, County Attorney Jeff Haubrich, Sioux Valley Energy Representative Brandon Lane and Star-Herald Reporter Mavis Fodness.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by those in attendance.

Motion by Overgaard, seconded by Thompson, to approve the July 16, 2024, County Board agenda, declared carried on a voice vote.

Motion by Williamson, seconded by Reisch, to approve the July 02, 2024, County Board minutes, declared carried on a voice vote.

Motion by Overgaard, seconded by Thompson, to call a Public Hearing to order at 9:05 a.m.; purpose is to allow public comment on (2) Rock Home Initiative applications for Nathan and Kirsten VanDyken and Wayne and Mary Thompson.

Abatement estimates are as follows:

•Nathan and Kirsten VanDyken – county tax abated $882.21/yr; $4,411 total

for 5 years

•Wayne and Mary Thompson – county tax abated $1,055.80/yr; $5,279 total

for 5 years.

There was no attendance or comments.

Motion by Overgaard, seconded by Reisch, to close the Public Hearing at 9:08 a.m., declared carried on a voice vote.

After a brief discussion, motion by Reisch, seconded by Overgaard, to approve Resolution No. 10-24, approving the Rock Home Initiative Tax Abatement of $4,411 for Nathan and Kirsten VanDyken, declared carried on a voice vote.

Motion by Burger, seconded by Thompson, to approve Resolution No. 11-24, approving a Rock Home Initiative Tax Abatement of $5,279 for Wayne and Mary Thompson, declared carried on a voice vote.

Calla Jarvie, Library Director, reported on the ALA National Conference held in San Diego, CA of which she attended. Jarvie stated that the range of presenters was excellent and very thankful for the current collaborative efforts within the community and southwest Minnesota region. Statistical data indicates that library utilization is high within our region.

Jarvie stated that she has been asked to be a presenter at the Rural and Small Libraries conference held in Springfield, Massachusetts; her presentation will be on the partnership with the Farm Bureau Agency and libraries. Jarvie stated she has secured a Prairieland Scholarship award of $1,000 for travel and lodging expenses and requested authorization for out of state travel to attend the conference; motion by Thompson, seconded by Reisch, to approve, declared carried on a voice vote.

Maggie Wieneke, Assistant Library Director informed the County Board of a 2024 Romance Genre Conference at the Mid-Continent Public Library located in Kansas City, Kansas on August 8-11; Wieneke requested out-of-state travel authorization to attend. Motion by Reisch, seconded by Overgaard, to approve, declared carried on a voice vote.

Jarvie stated that the Friends of Library outdoor project turned out great and that all are pleased.

Mark Sehr, Engineer requested authorization to purchase a 2024 GMC Sierra 3500 Truck and Service Body which will replace Unit 289, a 2008 F-350 Shop Truck and Service Body. The vehicle replacement is identified on the 2025 CIP; the state bid price is $105,335.89. Motion by Reisch, seconded by Overgaard, to authorize the purchase, declared carried on a voice vote.

Sehr stated that all roads are open to traffic, however repairs will remain ongoing throughout the summer. The road status of CR52 remains closed to local traffic only due to damages to the slope.

Ashley Kurtz, Auditor/Treasurer, presented the claims and per diems of $1,400.00; motion by Overgaard, seconded by Williamson to approve, declared carried on a voice vote. A complete listing of the claims is available upon request at the Auditor/Treasurer's office.

JULY 16, 2024 CLAIMS OVER $2,000

CHS INC 12,563.03

FIDLAR TECHNOLOGIES INC 3,248.70

FLEET SERVICES DIVISION-ADMIN FMR 6,821.52

HTC Inc 4,695.41

KETTERLING SERVICES INC 19,577.51

LYON COUNTY LANDFILL 21,247.04

MORRIS ELECTRONICS 8,143.78

PRAIRIE WIND TRAILERS HUMBOLDT LLC 5,450.00

ROCK COUNTY OPPORTUNITIES 3,752.14

SEACHANGE 2,700.87

SHORT-ELLIOTT-HENDRICKSON, INC 2,822.02

SIR LINES-A-LOT 78,840.37

STAPLES ENTERPRISES INC 3,030.09

STONEBROOKE 2,992.15

TAPCO 5,467.20

TOWMASTER 192,456.99

TRUENORTH STEEL 6,402.00

WAYNE KRUGER CONSTRUCTION 3,948.52

57 PAYMENTS LESS THAN $2,000 28,791.30

TOTAL 412,950.64

The County Board was in receipt of the Fund Balance report; motion by Reisch, seconded by Overgaard, to approve, declared carried on a voice vote.

The Auditor/Treasurer requested authorization to re-issue the following lost warrants:

Warrant #107330 for $128.00

Warrant #107305 for $504.44

Motion by Reisch, seconded by Overgaard, to approve, declared carried on a voice vote.

Motion by Overgaard, seconded by Thompson, to approve Resolution No. 12-24, the establishment of an Absentee Ballot Board, declared carried on a voice vote.

The County Board was in receipt of a 6-month Budget Review for 2024; no action was taken.

The Administrator led a discussion regarding the Rock Home Initiative Abatement policy due to sunset August 31, 2024, and stated that the Rock County Economic Development Authority recommends extending the policy. After a brief discussion, the County Board requested information for additional discussion.

Motion by Overgaard, seconded by Reisch, to approve the purchase of a dump trailer for $10,900; the trailer will be utilized by Rural Water and Building Maintenance, declared carried on a voice vote.

The County Board was in receipt of Phase I/office renovations in the Auditor/Treasurer and License Center of the Courthouse totaling $337,075.00; motion by Reisch, seconded by Williamson to authorize the budget for those expenditures and proceed with the project.

Deputy Administrator Susan Skattum reviewed the results of the 2023 market analysis and selected job descriptions; the current pay plan is in line with the job market, so no changes to job grades were recommended and selected job descriptions were updated: Rural Water Systems Manager, Certified Water Operator, Certified Water Operator I, Senior Engineering Technician, Mechanic, Shop Foreman/Mechanic, Equipment Operator, Equipment Operator/Sign Technician, Highway Engineering Technician, Land Management Engineering Technician, Building Maintenance Operator, Deputy Sheriff, Dispatcher, Dispatch Supervisor, Land Records Deputy Director. Skattum stated that the purpose of the ongoing maintenance is to keep a fresh and updated compensation plan aligned with the market conditions, and recommended proceeding with the same process for 2024; cost for services with DDA Human Resources is $11,475.00. Motion by Thompson, seconded by Reisch, to approve the 2023 results and move forward with the 2024 review, declared carried on a voice vote.

The County Board was in receipt of information for the AMC Fall Policy Conference scheduled for September 11-13 at Arrowwood, Alexandria, Minnesota.

The Administrator led a discussion regarding the status of the old Armory Building stating that property is eligible by Minnesota Statutes to be conveyed to a municipality at a price to be determined by the adjutant general with the condition that the property remain in public use by the municipality for no less that 25 years. Rock County provided in kind services totaling $1,038,148.81 to the City of Luverne for road infrastructure improvements for the new construction of the Armory. Rock County has an interest in acquiring the old Armory property; the Administrator was directed to schedule a tour of the building site.

The Administrator reported on the following activities: State EOC meetings for Public Assistance and Individual Assistance, Applicant briefings for Public Assistance is scheduled for July 29 at 2:00 p.m. at the Rock County Community Library, Community Corrections Annual meeting, Annual Regional Development Commission where the Hills Day Care project received a Project of the Year award, and met with the City of Luverne regarding the current Law Enforcement contract.

Commissioner Reisch stated that he attended the following meetings/events: Southwest Minnesota Opportunity Council, Community Corrections.

Commissioner Williamson stated that he attended the following meetings/events: Soil & Water Conservation District, Rural Water, City of Hills Council meeting.

Commissioner Overgaard stated that he attended the following meetings/events: Land Use, Battle Plain Township; invited fellow Commissioners to the Rock County Fair.

Commissioner Thompson stated that she attended the following meetings/events: Library, Plum Creek Library, Annual Regional Development Commission event.

Commissioner Burger stated that he attended the following meetings/events: Community Corrections, Southwest Mental Health Consortium.

With no further business to come before the County Board, the meeting was declared adjourned by Order of the Chair.