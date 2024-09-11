Rock County Commissioners meet Aug. 6

Rock County Board of Commissioners August 06, 2024

Training Room 9:00 AM

Rock County Law Enforcement Center

The meeting was called to order by Chair Burger with Commissioners Thompson, Overgaard and Williamson present; Commissioner Reisch was absent. Also in attendance were Administrator Kyle Oldre, Deputy Administrator Susan Skattum, Sioux Valley Energy Representative Brandon Lane and Star-Herald Reporter Mavis Fodness.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by those in attendance.

The Administrator discussed changes to the proposed agenda, motion by Overgaard, seconded by Thompson, to approve the August 06, 2024, County Board agenda, declared carried on a voice vote.

Motion by Overgaard, seconded by Williamson, to approve the July 16, 2024, County Board minutes, declared carried on a voice vote.

Bonnie Christensen, University of Minnesota Extension Regional Director introduced Freya Webster, the Youth 4H Educator in Rock County. Together they reviewed 4H and County Fair activities stating that the number of 4H participants have remained the same from the previous year.

Christensen also requested approval of a 3-year Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) for year 2025-2027. The MOA reflects a 24% increase for year 2025 and 3% increases for years 2026 and 2027. After a brief discussion, motion by Overgaard, seconded by Williamson, to approve the 3-year MOA, declared carried on a voice vote.

Rachel Jacobs, Land Records Office Director, presented an update of the Land Records office. Currently, the Land Records Office conducts all assessing for (12) townships and (7) cities, due to the exit of local assessors. Currently, the office has the following licensed assessors: (2) SAMA, (1) AMA and (2) CMAs working toward their AMA licensure; Administrative duties have been absorbed by all staff. Jacobs requested to establish the position of Deputy Director position for the Land Records Office; a job description has already been developed with the grade of S16. Motion by Thompson, seconded by Overgaard, to approve the office re-structure of adding a Deputy Director position, declared carried on a voice vote.

Jacobs also stated that she will be meeting with business owners with the City of Luverne to discuss the assessment of their property.

Eric Hartman, Land Management Officer Director, requested approval of a conditional use permit for Rock County Rural Water for the placement and operation of a 500,000-gallon water tower located in the NW corner of Section 7 of Clinton Township, at the intersection of 61st Street and 90th Ave. A public hearing was held on July 29, 2024, with no public comment; the Planning & Zoning Board recommends approval. Motion by Williamson, seconded by Overgaard, to approve the conditional use permit for Rock County Rural Water, declared carried on a voice vote.

Mark Sehr, Engineer, requested authorization for final payment on the following projects:

•SAP 067-597-005, Bridge L4646, a Historic Bridge Rehabilitation project in

Beaver Creek; final contract payment of $21,831.23 to Prahm Construction.

Motion by Thompson, seconded by Burger, to approve, declared carried on a voice vote.

•SAP 067-611-010 and SAP 067-611-011, (2) Reinforced Concrete Box

Culvert Projects on Rock County CSAH 11 in Mound Township; final contract

payment is $43,481.11 to Midwest Contracting, LLC. Motion by Overgaard,

seconded by Williamson, to approve, declared carried on a voice vote.

MnDOT District 7 Representatives Greg Ous, District 7 Engineer and Sam Parker District 7 Planning Staff presented a review of MnDOT’s 10-year plan. The 10-year plan included re-surfacing of Highway 75 from Main Street to Veterans Drive in 2026, and reconstruction of Highway 75 from Veterans Drive to the Pipestone County line in 2028, both projects pushed back from 1-year from the 2023 update. Other MnDOT construction projects include: reconstruction of Highway 75 from Main Street to the Iowa State line in 2030 along with I90 east bound lane construction in 2030 and reconstruction of MN270 in 2031.

The County Board was in receipt of a claims listing; motion by Overgaard, seconded by Thompson, to approve, declared carried on a unanimous vote. A complete listing of the claims is available upon request at the Auditor/Treasurer's office.

Motion by Williamson, seconded by Burger, to approve the Fund Balance report, declared carried on a voice vote.

The Administrator led a discussion regarding the Rock Home Initiative abatement program, established in August of 2021; year to date there have been (18) RHI abatements approved with an estimated total $73,991.59. The Rock County Economic Development Authority identifies the RHI Abatement policy as a valuable tool and recommends an extension of the program. Additional discussion followed. Motion by Overgaard, seconded by Williamson, to modify the policy by changing the abatement period to 3-years and extend the policy to August 31, 2027, declared carried on a voice vote.

The Auditor/Treasurer requested the appointment of (2) Commissioners to the Canvassing Board; Commissioner Williamson and Commission Thompson were appointed by order of the chair.

The Administrator led a discussion regarding Phase 1 of the Courthouse renovation project; requested to approve a service contract with Empire Building Construction for $168,815.88 for the renovations to the Auditor/Treasurer’s Rooms 215, 216 and 217 (Phase 1) with a completion date of October 25, 2024. Motion by Williamson, seconded by Thompson to approve, declared carried on a voice vote.

The County Board was in receipt of (2) bids for carpet replacement in the Annex/Tunnel area of the Courthouse: Manitou Carpets - $13,886.66; and Schomacher Home Galleries - $14,169.60. Motion by Overgaard, seconded by Burger to accept the bid from Manitou Carpets for $14,169.60, declared carried on a voice vote.

The Administrator presented an update regarding disaster declarations. Currently, 11 out of 12 counties have registered for public assistance and persons wanting to apply for individual assistance must register by September 27, 2024.

The Administrator presented an update of the status of the old Armory building stating the recent legislation allows for the building to be sold for $1 due to in-kind costs contributed to the cost of the new Armory building that total more than the appraised value. The County Board will tour the old Armory facility after the adjournment of the County Board meeting.

The Administrator stated there is a Budget meeting scheduled for August 19th at 4:00 p.m.; it was determined to have a County Board Retreat following the August 20th County Board meeting.

The Administrator reported on the following activities: Emergency Management meetings, met with Department Heads regarding their preliminary budgets; Skattum reported that the vacant positions of Deputy and Equipment Operator have been filled and they will begin employment in August.

Commissioner Williamson stated that he attended the following meetings/events: One Water One Plan, Brian Health w/Luv1LuvAll.

Commissioner Overgaard stated that he attended the following meetings/events: Southwest Health & Human Services, Rural Energy, Solid Waste, Planning & Zoning, City/County Liaison, Extension.

Commissioner Thompson stated that she attended the following meetings/events: no report, however would like to improve the marketing/promotion of the Rock Home Initiative policy.

Commissioner Burger stated that he attended the following meetings/events: (3) meetings with Southwest Health & Human Services.

With no further business to come before the County Board, the meeting was declared adjourned by Order of the Chair.

