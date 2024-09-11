Rock County Commissioners meet Aug. 20

Rock County Board of Commissioners August 20, 2024

Training Room 9:00 a.m.

Rock County Law Enforcement Center

Call to Order - Chair Burger called the meeting to order to order with all commissioners present.

Pledge of Allegiance was recited in unison.

Agenda of 20 August 2024 was approved on a motion by Reisch, seconded by Overgaard, carried on a voice vote.

County Board meeting minutes of 6 August 2024 were approved on a motion by Overgaard, seconded by Burger, declared carried on a voice vote.

Ashley Kurtz, Auditor/Treasurer presented the claims for approval and $5,600 in per diems, motion Reisch, seconded by Williamson to approve, declared carried on a voice vote.

AUGUST 20, 2024 CLAIMS OVER $2,000

ALADTEC INC $3,387.00

BUFFALO RIDGE CONCRETE 18,006.47

CHS INC 16,411.38

COUNTIES PROVIDING TECHNOLOGY 7,240.00

DATAWORKS PLUS LLC 2,739.53

ERICKSON ENGINEERING 4,337.00

FALLS ARCHITECTURE STUDIO LLC 2,182.50

HENNING CONSTRUCTION, INC 42,318.53

KETTERLING SERVICES INC 19,288.39

LUVERNE/CITY OF 32,225.46

LYON COUNTY LANDFILL 24,610.04

MCLAREN INDUSTRIES 2,968.00

MORRIS ELECTRONICS 6,554.10

NEWMAN SIGNS INC 2,692.40

PATER LANDSCAPING 7,203.00

ROCK COUNTY OPPORTUNITIES 3,773.74

SHORT-ELLIOTT-HENDRICKSON, INC 2,233.04

STAPLES ENTERPRISES INC 2,965.71

WALKER CONSULTANTS 6,808.22

64 PAYMENTS LESS THAN $2,000 25,270.58

TOTAL $233,215.09

Ms. Kurtz presented the Fund Balance report, it was reviewed and approved on a motion by Williamson, seconded by Overgaard, declared carried on a voice vote.

Ms. Kurtz presented a review of the primary election, there were no questions or comments.

Administrator Oldre presented the negotiated contracts for the renovation to the current Auditor/Treasurer office space:

Gemini Acoustical-$6,430

Heartland Glass-$12,900

Kitchens and Windows Unlimited-$67,196.44

McClure Electric-$25,345

McClure Plumbing and Heating-$50,000

Schoemackers Home Galleries-$27,777.68

Valhalla Painting-$23,610

All contracts were approved by a motion by Williamson, seconded by Reisch, declared carried on a voice vote.

The Administrator asked for guidance on how to proceed following the tour of the Armory Building on the 6th of August. The board directed the Administrator to work with Falls Architecture to determine cost of renovation and if the building would meet the needs of the county. The Administrator was also directed to bring back to the board the costs for the space we are currently renting and what would be eliminated if they proceed with the acquisition and renovation of the surplus Armory Building. Motion by Williamson seconded by Reisch to authorize the Falls Architecture expenditure, declared carried on a voice vote.

Motion by Thompson seconded by Overgaard to reappoint Racel Jacobs as the Rock County Assessor, declared carried on a voice vote.

Commissioner Reisch attended the following meetings: Rock County EDA, Budget and SMOC.

Commissioner Williamson attended the following meetings: Canvassing Board, RCRW, SWCD.

Commissioner Williamson also requested the board invite Representative Schomacker and Senator Weber to a future meeting to discuss the lack of attention and delays in repairing US 75.

Commissioner Overgaard attended the following meetings: Rock County EDA, Magnolia Township, and Kanaranzi Township.

Commissioner Thompson attended the following meetings: Rock County Canvassing Board and LIFT.

Commissioner Burger attended the following meetings: Budget Committee.

With no further business the meeting was adjourned.

A Budget Retreat followed the adjournment.

