Red Cross: School starts soon; be prepared

As students prepare for the start of the fall school year, the American Red Cross offers essential safety tips to help ensure a smooth, safe start to the school year.

Whether walking, biking or taking the bus, consider these practical tips for safety.

Teach your younger students key safety skills: Ensure they know their phone number, address, and how to reach you or another trusted adult at work. Teach them how to dial 911 in case of an emergency. Instruct them never to talk to strangers or accept rides from people they don’t know.

Walking to school: Walk on the sidewalk; if none is available, walk facing traffic. Always stop and look left, right, and left again before crossing the street. Cross at corners, obey traffic signals, and stay in crosswalks. Never run into the street or cross between parked cars.

Riding the bus: Arrive early at the bus stop and stand away from the curb. Board the bus only when it has completely stopped and the driver has signaled it’s safe. Always board your designated bus — never an alternate one. Stay in clear view of the driver and never walk behind the bus.

Biking to school: Always wear a helmet. Ride on the right side of the road, following the direction of traffic.

Driving to school: Always wear a seat belt. Younger children should use car seats or booster seats until the seatbelt fits properly (typically for children ages 8 to 12 and over 4 feet 9 inches). Children should ride in the back seat until at least 13 years old.

Teen drivers: Always wear seat belts. Avoid distractions like texting, calling, eating, or drinking while driving

Back-to-school checklist for drivers:

•Slow down near bus stops.

•Stop when yellow lights flash, indicating a bus is about to stop.

•Always stop for red flashing lights and an extended stop sign; this means children are getting on or off the bus.

•If there are physical barriers separating your lane from the bus, you may proceed without stopping.

Consider a cell phone for students: Equip them with the free Red Cross First Aid and Emergency apps for first aid tips and real-time weather alerts. Download these from app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or visiting redcross.org/apps.

Joining a sports team: Make sure your child wears protective gear such as helmets and pads. Encourage them to warm up, cool down, and be aware of others. Ensure they know where to find the closest first aid kit and AED.