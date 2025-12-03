Wright estate

Public Notices 3 December 2025

STATE OF MINNESOTA FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

                                                                         DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF ROCK PROBATE DIVISION

 

                                                      Court File No. 67-PR-25-311       

 

Estate of: Deborah Jane Wright                NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON                                                            PETITION FOR FORMAL

  Decedent                                                    ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY,

DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP,

                                          APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

 

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on February 2, 2026, at 3:30 p.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 204 E. Brown Street, Luverne, MN 56156, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Jacob Wright, whose address is 508 Old Highway 71, Adrian, MO 64720 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representatives or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

 

Dated: November 19, 2025           BY THE COURT

 

/s/ Kayla M. Johnson Judge of District Court

 

Natalie Reisch

Court Administrator                          

Attorney for: Petitioner

Name: Benjamin Vander Kooi, Jr.

Firm: Vander Kooi Law Offices, P.A.

Street: 127 E. Main, PO Box 746

City, State, ZIP: Luverne, MN 56156

Attorney License No.: 112124

Telephone: 507-283-9546

FAX: 507-283-9629

Email: lawkooi@gmail.com

(12-04, 12-11)

