Wiese probate
STATE OF MINNESOTA FIFTH JUDICIAL COURT
DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF ROCK PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No.: 67-PR-25-247
Estate of NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON
James Wiese, PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND
aka James Douglas Wiese, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL
Decedent REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO
CREDITORS (ANCILLARY PROCEEDING)
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on October 6, 2025, at 3:30 p.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 204 East Brown, Luverne, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of he Decedent dated August 27, 2019, ("will"), and for the appointment of Gail J.P. Wiese, whose address is 11 Schermerhorn Street, Apt. 4WB, Brooklyn, NY 11201, as Ancillary Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with power to administer the assets of the Estate in Minnesota including the power to collect all assets, pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, and sell real and personal property, and do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: August 28, 2025 /s/ Kayla M. Johnson
Judge of District Court
/s/ Natalie Reisch
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
Donald R. Klosterbuer
Klosterbuer & Haubrich, LLP
120 N. McKenzie, PO Box 538
Luverne, MN 56156
Attorney License No: 0056674
Telephone: 507-283-9111
FAX: 507-283-9113
e-mail: drklosterbuer@khlawmn.com
(09-11, 09-18)