Wiese probate

STATE OF MINNESOTA                  FIFTH JUDICIAL COURT

                                                         DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF ROCK                        PROBATE DIVISION

                                                         Court File No.: 67-PR-25-247

 

Estate of                                                       NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON

      James Wiese,                                         PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND

      aka James Douglas Wiese,                  APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL

  Decedent                                                   REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO

                                                                     CREDITORS (ANCILLARY PROCEEDING)

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on October 6, 2025, at 3:30 p.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 204 East Brown, Luverne, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of he Decedent dated August 27, 2019, ("will"), and for the appointment of Gail J.P. Wiese, whose address is 11 Schermerhorn Street, Apt. 4WB, Brooklyn, NY 11201, as Ancillary Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with power to administer the assets of the Estate in Minnesota including the power to collect all assets, pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, and sell real and personal property, and do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

 

Dated: August 28, 2025 /s/ Kayla M. Johnson

Judge of District Court

 

/s/ Natalie Reisch

Court Administrator

 

Attorney for Petitioner

Donald R. Klosterbuer

Klosterbuer & Haubrich, LLP

120 N. McKenzie, PO Box 538

Luverne, MN 56156

Attorney License No: 0056674

Telephone: 507-283-9111

FAX: 507-283-9113

e-mail: drklosterbuer@khlawmn.com

(09-11, 09-18)

