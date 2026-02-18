Wenzel probate

STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT

FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

COUNTY OF ROCK

Court File No. 67-PR-26-47

In Re Estate of: NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR

Richard Wenzel, also known as HEARING ON PETITION FOR

Richard E. Wenzel and FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND

Richard Elert Wenzel, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL

Decedent REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE

TO CREDITORS

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 17, 2026, at 8:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at the Courthouse in Luverne, Minnesota, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Decedent’s Will dated October 19, 2006, and for the appointment of David Swenson and Joseph Wenzel, whose addresses are 275 141st Street, Beaver Creek, MN 56116 and 2245 100th Avenue, Hardwick, MN 56134, as personal representatives of the Decedent’s estate in a supervised administration.

Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the Decedent’s estate.

Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedent's estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: February 11, 2026 BY THE COURT

/s/ Kayla M. Johnson

Kayla M. Johnson Judge of District Court

O’NEILL, O’NEILL & BARDUSON

Damain D. Sandy

Atty. Lic. No.: 240667

114 N. Hiawatha Ave., P.O. Box 128

Pipestone, MN 56164

Telephone: (507) 825-4266

ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER

(02-19, 02-26)