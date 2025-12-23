Van Aartsen probate
STATE OF MINNESOTA FIFTH JUDICIAL COURT
DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF ROCK PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No.: 67-PR-25-332
Estate of NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON
Mary Ann Van Aartsen, PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL Decedent AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO
CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on February 02,2026, at 3:30 p.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 204 East Brown Street, Luverne, MN, 56156 for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent, dated, September 13, 2023, and codicil(s) to the Will dated, and separate writing(s) under Minnesota Statutes section 524.2-513 ("Will"), and for the appointment of Darrel Van Aartsen, whose address is 492 120th Ave., Luverne, MN 56156 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration.
Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801 all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice of the claims will be barred.
A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings to be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5.
Dated: December 11, 2025 /s/ Kayla M. Johnson
Judge of District Court
/s/ Natalie Reisch
Court Administrator
Attorney for: Personal Representative
Name: Benjamin Vander Kooi, Jr.
Firm: Vander Kooi Law Offices, P.A.
Street: 127 E. Main, PO Box 746
City, State, ZIP: Luverne, MN 56156
Attorney License No: 0112124
Telephone: 507-283-9546
FAX: 507-283-9629
Email: lawkooi@gmail.com
(12-24, 12-31)