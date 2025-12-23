Van Aartsen probate

STATE OF MINNESOTA FIFTH JUDICIAL COURT

DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF ROCK PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No.: 67-PR-25-332

Estate of NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON

Mary Ann Van Aartsen, PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL Decedent AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on February 02,2026, at 3:30 p.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 204 East Brown Street, Luverne, MN, 56156 for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent, dated, September 13, 2023, and codicil(s) to the Will dated, and separate writing(s) under Minnesota Statutes section 524.2-513 ("Will"), and for the appointment of Darrel Van Aartsen, whose address is 492 120th Ave., Luverne, MN 56156 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration.

Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801 all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice of the claims will be barred.

A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings to be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5.

Dated: December 11, 2025 /s/ Kayla M. Johnson

Judge of District Court

/s/ Natalie Reisch

Court Administrator

Attorney for: Personal Representative

Name: Benjamin Vander Kooi, Jr.

Firm: Vander Kooi Law Offices, P.A.

Street: 127 E. Main, PO Box 746

City, State, ZIP: Luverne, MN 56156

Attorney License No: 0112124

Telephone: 507-283-9546

FAX: 507-283-9629

Email: lawkooi@gmail.com

(12-24, 12-31)