Tweet probate
STATE OF MINNESOTA PROBATE COURT
DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF ROCK PROBATE DIVISION
In Re: Estate of
Roger Allen Tweet, a/k/a Roger A. Tweet,
a/k/a Roger Tweet, Court File No. 67-PR-24-152
Deceased
ORDER AND NOTICE OF HEARING
FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND
APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:
It is Ordered and Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of July, 2024, at 8:30 O'clock A.M., a hearing will be held in the above named Court at Rock County Courthouse, Luverne, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the will of the above named deceased, dated January 9, 1992, and for the appointment of Paul Tweet, whose address is 1959 181st Street, Kenneth, Minnesota 56147, as personal representative of the estate of the above named decedent in supervised administration, and that any objections thereto must be filed with the Court. That, if proper, and no objections are filed, said personal representative will be appointed to administer the estate, to collect all assets, pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, and sell real and personal property, and do all necessary acts for the estate. Upon completion of the administration, the representative shall file a final account for the allowance and shall distribute the estate to the persons thereto entitled as ordered by the Court, and close the estate.
Notice is further given that ALL CREDITORS having claims against said estate are required to present the same to said administrator or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this notice or said claims will be barred.
Dated: June 18, 2024 /s/ Terry S. Vajgrt District Court Judge
/s/ Natalie Reisch
Douglas E. Eisma Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner Eisma and Eisma
130 East Main
Luverne, MN 56156
507-283-4828
I.D. #158343
(06-27, 07-03)