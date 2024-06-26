Tweet probate

STATE OF MINNESOTA PROBATE COURT

DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF ROCK PROBATE DIVISION

In Re: Estate of

Roger Allen Tweet, a/k/a Roger A. Tweet,

a/k/a Roger Tweet, Court File No. 67-PR-24-152

Deceased

ORDER AND NOTICE OF HEARING

FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND

APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:

It is Ordered and Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of July, 2024, at 8:30 O'clock A.M., a hearing will be held in the above named Court at Rock County Courthouse, Luverne, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the will of the above named deceased, dated January 9, 1992, and for the appointment of Paul Tweet, whose address is 1959 181st Street, Kenneth, Minnesota 56147, as personal representative of the estate of the above named decedent in supervised administration, and that any objections thereto must be filed with the Court. That, if proper, and no objections are filed, said personal representative will be appointed to administer the estate, to collect all assets, pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, and sell real and personal property, and do all necessary acts for the estate. Upon completion of the administration, the representative shall file a final account for the allowance and shall distribute the estate to the persons thereto entitled as ordered by the Court, and close the estate.

Notice is further given that ALL CREDITORS having claims against said estate are required to present the same to said administrator or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this notice or said claims will be barred.

Dated: June 18, 2024 /s/ Terry S. Vajgrt District Court Judge

/s/ Natalie Reisch

Douglas E. Eisma Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner Eisma and Eisma

130 East Main

Luverne, MN 56156

507-283-4828

I.D. #158343

(06-27, 07-03)