T.J. Loger conditional use hearing March 2

Notice of Public Hearing for Conditional Use Permit

Pursuant to the Rock County Zoning Ordinance, notice is hereby given by the Rock County Planning and Zoning Commission that a public hearing will be held at the Rock County Law Enforcement Center located at 1000 North Blue Mound Avenue, Luverne, Minnesota at 7:00 p.m., Monday, March 2, 2026. The purpose of this hearing is to rule on the application for Conditional Use Permit for the following:

Property Owner: T.J. Loger

Location: 13.48 ac. tract in the SW 1/4 of Section 31 of Kanaranzi Township

T101N, R 44W, Rock County, Minnesota

Conditional Use: Expansion and operation of an existing feedlot to more than 1000

Animal Units

Zoning District: A-2, General Agriculture

The conditional use permit is for the expansion of an existing feedlot on the property described above. The existing feedlot consists of open lots holding 575 head of finishing cattle with a solids settling basin and vegetated infiltration area below the lots for runoff control and total containment holding 400 head of finishing cattle, and an existing feed storage bunker. The total capacity of the existing feedlot is 975 animal units.

In addition to the open lots holding 575 head of finishing cattle, the proposed expansion shall consist of concrete open lots to hold 995 head of finishing cattle, a concrete waste transfer channel, and earthen runoff retention basin, and an additional concrete solids settling basin.

After the expansion, the site will house 1970 head of beef finishing cattle in a combination of total confinement and open lots for total of 1970 head at 1.0 animal unit per head of finishing cattle for a total permitted capacity of 1970 animal units. All solid manure will be stored in a bedpack and all wastewater will be stored in a solid settling basin and earthen runoff retention basin.

All persons interested may appear at said time and place, or submit views in writing to the Rock County Land Management Office at 309 South Freeman Avenue by 4:00 p.m., March 2, 2026.

Dated: February 19, 2026

By Order of the Rock County Planning and Zoning Commission

Eric Hartman, Zoning Administrator

311 W. Gabrielson Road

Luverne, MN 56156

507-283-8862

(02-19, 02-26)