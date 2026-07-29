Summons

STATE OF MINNESOTA IN DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF ROCK FAMILY LAW DIVISION (MARRIAGE)

IN RE THE MARRIAGE OF:

DAVID DEAN KRUSE,

PETITIONER, SUMMONS

AND

KRISTINA L. KRUSE,

RESPONDENT Court File No. 67-FA-26-188

THE STATE OF MINNESOTA TO THE ABOVE-NAMED RESPONDENT:

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to serve upon Petitioner's attorney, an Answer to the Petition for the dissolution of marriage is herewith served upon you within thirty (30) days, exclusive of the day of service. If you fail to do so, judgement by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.

NOTICE OF TEMPORARY RESTRAINING PROVISIONS:

UNDER MINNESOTA LAW, SERVICE OF THIS SUMMONS MAKES THE FOLLOWING REQUIREMENTS APPLY TO BOTH PARTIES TO THIS ACTION, UNLESS THEY ARE MODIFIED BY THE COURT OR THE PROCEEDING IS DISMISSED:

1. Neither party may dispose of any assets except (i) for the necessities of life for the necessary generation of income or preservation of assets, (ii) by an agreement in writing, or (iii) for retaining counsel to carry on or to contest this proceeding.

2. Neither party may harass the other party; and

3. All current availlable insurance coverage must be maintained and continued wihtout change in coverage or beneficiary designation.

4. Parties to a marriage dissolution proceeding are encouraged to attempt alternative dispute resolution pursuant to Minnesota Law. Alternative dispute resolution pursuant to Minnesota Law. Alternative dispute resolution includes mediation, arbitration, and other processes in your area. If you cannot pay for medication or alternative dispute resolution, in some counies, assitane may be availbale to you through a nonprofit provider or a court program. If you are a victim of domestic abuse as defined in Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 518N, you are not required to try mediation and you will not be penalized by the Court in later proceedings.

IF YOU VIOLATE ANY OF THESE PROVISIONS, YOU WILL BE SUBJECT TO SANCTIONS BY THE COURT.

Dated: July 21, 2026

/S/ PAUL A VIS, ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER

Eisma & Eisma

130 E. Main

Luverne, Minnesota 56156

507-283-4828

I.D. #297550

(07-30, 08-06, 08-13)