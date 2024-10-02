Stroehs Trucking

assumes name

Minnesota secretary of state

certificate of assumed name

MINNESOTA STATUTES, CHAPTER 333

The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable consumers to be able to identify the true ownership of a business.

ASSUMED NAME: Stroehs Trucking

PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS:

334 31st Street, Hills, MN 56138 USA

List the name and complete street address of all persons conducting business under the above Assumed Name, OR if an entity, provide the legal corporate, LLC, or Limited Partnership name and registered office address: (Required). Note: A PO Box by itself is not acceptable. Attach additional sheet(s) if necessary.

NAME: Spencer Stroeh

ADDRESS: 334 31st Street, Hills, MN 56138 USA

By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.

Signature: /s/ Spencer Stroeh, Owner

Dated: 9/06/2024

CONTACT PERSON: Spencer Stroeh, Owner

EMAIL ADDRESS FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: stroehstrucking@gmail.com

PHONE NUMBER: 507-227-9776

(10-03, 10-10)