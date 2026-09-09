Spronk Brothers III Real

Estate LLLP applies for

livestock feedlot permit

NOTIFICATION REQUIREMENTS

Minnesota Rule 7020.2000, subp. 4

notice of application foR

livestock feedlot permit

Notice is hereby given per Minnesota Statutes 116.07, subd. 7(a), that Spronk Brothers III Real Estate LLLP, has made application to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and Rock County for a permit to expand a feedlot with a capacity of 500 animal units or more.

The proposed feedlot expansion will be in the NE ¼ of Section 3 of Battle Plain Township, 3-104N- 44W, of Rock County, Minnesota.

The feedlot currently has 2,000 head of finishing swine housed in total confinement barns for a total of 600 animal units. The proposed construction will consist of one new 3,000 head total confinement barn housing finishing swine for a total of 900 animal units. The barns will have under-floor reinforced concrete pits to hold the manure generated by the swine.

The finial animal unit capacity will be 1,500 animal units after construction. The feedlot will be owned by Spronk Bros. III Real Estate LLLP.

This publication shall constitute as notice to each resident and each owner of real property within 5,000 feet of the perimeter of the proposed feedlot as required by Minnesota State Law.

(09-10)