Rockman probate

STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT

FIFTH JUDICIAL COURT

COUNTY OF ROCK Court File No.: 67-PR-26-43

Case Type: INFORMAL PROBATE

In Re the Estate of NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF

James D. Rockman WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF

Decedent (Deceased Person) PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:

Notice is hereby given that an application for informal probate of the above-named Decedent's

ξLast Will dated February 14, 2025

♦Codicil(s) dated

♦Separate Writing dated

has been filed with the Probate Registrar, and the application has been granted.

Note is also given that the Probate Registrar has informally appointed the following:

Name: Alyson Marie Silbaugh and Kimblery Rockman

Address: 10909 Oak Knoll Ter S., Minnetonka, MN 55305 and 308 N. Blue Mound

Ave., Luverne, MN 56156

as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative, or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed pursuant to Minn. Stat § 524.3-607, and the court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.

Any objections to the probate of the Will, or to the appointment of the personal representative, must be filed with this court, and will be heard by the court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.

Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this Notice, or the claims will be barred.

Dated: 02/13/2026 Lee, Alysa

/s/ Alysa Lee

Probate Registrar

/s/ Natalie Reisch

Court Administrator

(02-19, 02-26)