Rock County seeks crack sealing bids by Oct. 2

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

BITUMINOUS CRACK SEALING / S.A.P. 067-030-016

BIDS CLOSE @ 11:00 A.M. October 2, 2023

LUVERNE, MINNESOTA

Sealed proposals will be received by the Rock County Highway Department at Luverne, Minnesota until 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 2, 2023.

READ CAREFULLY THE PROVISIONS FOR THE WAGE RATES AS CONTAINED IN THE PROVISIONS, AS THEY WILL AFFECT THIS PROJECT.

Attention is called to the fact that the contractor must comply with the **Special Equal Employment Opportunity Provisions** as contained in this Proposal.

Proposals will be opened and read publicly in the presence of the Rock County Highway Engineer at the Rock County Highway Building located at ll20 North Blue Mound Avenue in Luverne, MN, immediately following the hour set for receiving bids for the following Rock County Highway work. Bids will be awarded on Tuesday, October 3rd, 2023, at the regular Board of Commissioners Meeting.

The project consists of a Bituminous Crack Seal Treatment. The project is located on various roads in Rock County

The major items of work are: 63,287 pounds Bituminous Sealant for Crack-filling

Plans, specifications, and proposals may be viewed, and downloaded at www.questcdn.com and at the Rock County Highway Department website, www.co.rock.mn.us/highway. Questions may be directed to the office of the Rock County Highway Engineer, 1120 North Blue Mound Avenue, P.O. Box 808, Luverne, Minnesota 56156-0808 / (507) 283-5010.

The non-refundable cost for plans and one proposal will be $30.00.

Bids must be accompanied by a certified check or corporate surety bond drawn in favor of the Rock County Treasurer in the amount of at least five percent (5%) of the proposal.

Sealed bids shall be clearly marked “PROJECT NO. S.A.P. 067-030-016”

The Board of Rock County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any defects therein.

Rock County is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer.

Mark R. Sehr, P.E.

Rock County Highway Engineer

(09-07, 09-14, 09-21)