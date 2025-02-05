Rock County Rural Water

District public hearing Feb. 18

Notice is hereby given that Rock County Rural Water District will hold a Public Hearing at 4:00 P.M. February 18, 2025, at the Rock County Community Library.

This will be an informational meeting to discuss the West Water Tower project, including economic and environmental impacts, service area, alternatives to the project, and potential funding sources, including USDA Rural Development. All residents and

property owners within the Rock County Rural Water District Service Area are encouraged to attend.

(02-06