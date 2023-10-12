Rock County regulates use of cannabis derived products

Resolution No. 15-23

Title and Summary

Of

Rock County Ordinance Regulating the Use of Cannabis and Cannabis Derived Products in Public Places

WHEREAS, the Rock County Commissioners are charged with protecting

the public health and safety and wish to exercise such authority by regulating

the use of cannabis and cannabis derived products in public places and

places of public accommodation within Rock County, and

WHEREAS, by enacting 2023 Session Law, Chapter 63, H. F. No. 100 [hereinafter referred to “State Legislation”], the Minnesota Legislature enacted the adult-use cannabis law. Under that bill, the adult use, possession

and personal growing of cannabis became legal August 1, 2023, and

WHEREAS, State legislation authorizes adoption of a local ordinance establishing a petty misdemeanor offense for public use of cannabis. See State Legislation Article 4, Sec. 19, Minn. Stat. 152.0263, Subd. 5, or successor statute.

WHEREAS, the County wishes to be proactive in protecting public health and safety by enacting regulations that will mitigate threats presented to the public by the public use

of cannabis Rock County recognizes the risks that unintended access and use of

cannabis products present to the health, welfare, and safety of youth and non-cannabis

users in Rock County.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, THE ROCK COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

HEREBY ORDAIN AND AMEND THE CODE OF ORDINANCES, ADDING

A NEW CHAPTER AS FOLLOWS:

PUBLIC USE OF CANNABIS AND CANNIBIS DERIVED PRODUCTS IN PUBLIC

PLACES

TITLE

This Chapter shall be known and referenced as the Public Use of Cannabis

and Cannabis Derived Products in Public Places Ordinance.

DEFINITIONS

Except as may otherwise be provided or clearly implied by context, all terms

shall be given their commonly accepted definitions. The following words, terms,

and phrases, when used in this ordinance, shall have the meanings ascribed to

them except where the context clearly indicates a different meaning.

(A) Office. “Office” means the State of Minnesota Office of Cannabis Management

created by the State Legislation.

(B) Adult-use cannabis flower. “Adult-use cannabis flower” means cannabis flower

that is approved for sale by the office or is substantially similar to a product approved

by the office. Adult-use cannabis flower does not include medical cannabis flower,

hemp plant parts, or hemp-derived consumer products.

(C) Adult-use cannabis products. “Adult-use cannabis products” means a cannabis product that is approved for sale by the office or is substantially similar to a product approved by the office. Adult-use cannabis product includes edible cannabis products but does not include medical cannabinoid products or lower-potency hemp edibles.

(D) Cannabis flower. “Cannabis flower” means the harvested flower, bud, leaves,

and stems of a cannabis plant. Cannabis flower includes adult-use cannabis flower and

medical cannabis flower. Cannabis flower does not include cannabis seed, hemp plant

parts, or hemp-derived consumer products.

(E) Cannabis product. “Cannabis product” means any of the following:

(1) cannabis concentrate;

(2) a product infused with cannabinoids, including but not limited to tetrahy-

drocannabinol, extracted or derived from cannabis plants or cannabis flower; or

(3) any other product that contains cannabis concentrate.

(F) Hemp derived consumer products.

(1) “Hemp derived consumer products” means a product intended for human or

animal consumption, does not contain cannabis flower or cannabis concentrate, and:

(i) contains or consists of hemp plant parts; or

(ii) contains hemp concentrate or artificially derived cannabinoids in combination

with other ingredients.

(2) Hemp-derived consumer products does not include artificially derived can-

nabinoids, lower-potency hemp edibles, hemp-derived topical products, hemp fiber products, or hemp grain.

(G) Lower-potency hemp edible. A “lower-potency hemp edible” means any product that:

(1) is intended to be eaten or consumed as a beverage by humans;

(2) contains hemp concentrate or an artificially derived cannabinoid; in combi-

nation with food ingredients;

(3) is not a drug;

(4) consists of servings that contain no more than five milligrams of delta-9

tetrahydrocannabinol, 25 milligrams of cannabidiol, 25 milligrams of cannabigerol,

or any combination of those cannabinoids that does not exceed the identified

amounts;

(5) does not contain more than a combined total of 0.5 milligrams of all other

cannabinoids per serving;

(6) does not contain an artificially derived cannabinoid other than

delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol;

(7) does not contain a cannabinoid derived from cannabis plants or cannabis flower;

and

(8) is a type of product approved for sale by the office or is substantially

similar to a product approved by the office, including but not limited

to products that resemble nonalcoholic beverages, candy, and baked goods.

(H) Public place. A “public place”, means a public park or trail, public street or sidewalk, any enclosed, indoor area used by the general public, including, but not limited to, theaters, restaurants, bars, food establishments, places licensed to sell intoxicating liquor, wine, or malt beverages, retail businesses, gyms, common areas in buildings, public shopping areas, auditoriums, arenas, schools or other places of public accommodation.

(I) Place of public accommodation. “Place of public accommodation” means a business,

refreshment, entertainment, recreation, or transportation facility of any kind, whose goods,

services, facilities, privileges, advantages, or accommodations are extended, offered,

sold, or otherwise made available to the public.”

(J) Exceptions to public place or place of public accommodation. “A public place” or

“a place of public accommodation” does not include the following:

(1) a private residence, including the individual’s curtilage or yard.

(2) a private property, not generally accessible by the public; or

(3) on the premises of an establishment or event licensed to permit on-site

consumption of cannabis or cannabis derived products.

(K) Smoking. “Smoking” means inhaling, exhaling, burning, or carrying any lighted or

heated cigar, cigarette, pipe, or any other lighted or heated product containing cannabis

flower, cannabis products, artificially derived cannabinoids, or hemp-derived consumer products. Smoking includes carrying or using an activated electronic delivery device for

human consumption through inhalation of aerosol or vapor from the product.

JURISDICTION

This Ordinance shall be applicable within the legal boundaries of Rock County

with the exception of those cites or townships that have adopted their own ordinance

establishing standards for public use of cannabis.

PROHIBITED ACTS

(A) No person shall use cannabis flower, cannabis products, lower-potency hemp

edibles, or hemp-derived consumer products in a public place or a place of public accommodation unless the premises is an establishment or an event licensed to permit on-site consumption of adult-use cannabis flower and adult use cannabis products. See State Legislation Article 4, Sec. 19, Minn. Stat. 152.0263, Subd. 5, or successor statute.

(B) No person shall vaporize or smoke cannabis flower, cannabis products, artificially

derived cannabinoids, or hemp-derived consumer products in any location where

the smoke, aerosol, or vapor could be inhaled by a minor. See State Legislation Article

1, Sec. 9 Minn. Stat. 342.09, Subd. 1(b) (9) or successor statute.

PENALTY

Subd. 1. Criminal Penalty. A violation of this ordinance shall be a petty misdemeanor

having a fine payable up to $300. Nothing in this ordinance prohibits the County from

seeking prosecution for an alleged violation.

SEVERABILITY

If any section or provision of this ordinance is held invalid, such invalidity will not

affect other sections or provisions that can be given force and effect without the invalidated

section or provision.

EFFECTIVE DATE

This ordinance shall be in full force and effect from and after its passage

and publications as required by law.

ADOPTED by the Rock County Board of Commissioners this 19th day of September, 2023.

ATTEST:

/s/: Kyle Oldre /s/: Sherri Thomspon

County Administrator Board Chairperson

Introduced: 08/22/2023

Passed: 09/19/2023

Published: 10/19/2023

Effective: 11/01/2021

(10-19)