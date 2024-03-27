Rock County Highway Dept. seeks proposals by April 15

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

C.P. 067-401-028

Sealed proposals will be received by the Rock County Highway Department

at Luverne, Minnesota until 11:00 A.M. on Monday, April 15th, 2024.

READ CAREFULLY THE PROVISIONS FOR THE WAGE RATES AS CONTAINED IN THE SPECIAL PROVISIONS, AS THEY WILL AFFECT THIS PROJECT.

Attention is called to the fact that the Contractor must comply with the Special Equal Employment Opportunity Provisions as contained in the Proposal.

Proposals will be opened and read publicly in the presence of the Rock County Highway Engineer at the Rock County Highway Building located at 1120 North Blue Mound Avenue in Luverne, Minnesota immediately following the hour set for receiving bids for the following Rock County Highway work. Bids will be awarded on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at the regular Rock County Board of Commissioners Meeting held in the Law Library at the Rock County Courthouse.

The Quantities of Work are: 2,266 gals of 4” Reflectorized Edgeline Pavement\ Marking Paint – White & 1,338 gals of 4” Reflectorized Centerline Pavement Marking Paint – Yellow.

Plans, specifications, and proposals may be viewed, and downloaded at www.questcdn.com and at the Rock County Highway Department website, https://www.co.rock.mn.us/department_directory/highway_department/index.php

The non-refundable cost for plans and one proposal will be $50.00

Bids must be accompanied by a certified check or corporate surety bond drawn in favor of the Rock County Treasurer in the amount of at least five percent (5%) of the proposal.

Sealed bids shall be clearly marked “PROJECT NO. CP 067-401-028”.

The Board of Rock County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any defects therein.

Rock County is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer.

Mark R. Sehr, P.E.

Rock County Highway Engineer

(03-28, 04-04, 04-11)