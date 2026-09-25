Rock County Highway Dept.

seeks bids for bridge work

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

S.P. 067-608-017

Sealed proposals will be received by the Rock County Highway Department in Luverne, Minnesota, until 11:00 A.M. on Monday, October 19, 2026.

Minimum wage rates to be paid by the Contractors have been predetermined and are subject to the Work Hours Act of 1962, P.L. 87-581 and implementing regulations.

READ CAREFULLY THE WAGE SCALES AND DIVISION A OF THE SPECIAL

PROVISIONS AS THEY AFFECT THIS/THESE PROJECT/PROJECTS

The Minnesota Department of Transportation hereby notifies all bidders:

in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (Act), as amended and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Subtitle A Part 21, Non-discrimination in Federally-assisted programs of the Department of Transportation, it will affirmatively assure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded maximum opportunity to participate and/or to submit bids in response to this invitation, and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, disability, age, sex or national origin in consideration for an award;

in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 as amended, and Title 23, Code of Federal Regulations, Part 230 Subpart A-Equal Employment Opportunity on Federal and Federal-Aid Construction Contracts (including supportive services), it will affirmatively assure increased participation of minority groups and disadvantaged persons and women in all phases of the highway construction industry, and that on any project constructed pursuant to this advertisement equal employment opportunity will be provided to all persons without regard to their race, color, disability, age, religion, sex or national origin;

in accordance with the Minnesota Human Rights Act, Minnesota Statute 363A.08 Unfair discriminatory Practices, it will affirmatively assure that on any project constructed pursuant to this advertisement equal employment opportunity will be offered to all persons without regard to race, color, creed, religion, national origin, sex, marital status, status with regard to public assistance, membership or activity in a local commission, disability, sexual orientation, or age;

in accordance with the Minnesota Human Rights Act, Minnesota Statute 363A.36 Certificates of Compliance for Public Contracts, and 363A.37 Rules for Certificates of Compliance, it will assure that appropriate parties to any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement possess valid Certificates of Compliance.

If you have employed more than 40 full-time employees in any state, on any single working day during the previous 12 months, you must have a compliance certificate issued by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights to bid on any job in this advertisement. Please contact the Department of Human Rights immediately if you need assistance in obtaining a certificate.

The following notice from the Minnesota Department of Human Rights applies to all contractors:

"It is hereby agreed between the parties that Minnesota Statute, section 363A.36 and Minnesota Rules, parts 5000.3400 to 5000.3600 are incorporated into any contract between these parties based on this specification or any modification of it. A copy of Minnesota Statute 363A.36 and Minnesota Rules, parts 5000.3400 to 5000.3600 is available upon request from the contracting agency."

"It is hereby agreed between the parties that this agency will require affirmative action requirements be met by contractors in relation to Minnesota Statute 363A.36 and Minnesota Rules 5000.3600. Failure by a contractor to implement an affirmative action plan or make a good faith effort shall result in revocation of its certificate or revocation of the contract (Minnesota Statute 363A.36, Subd. 2 and 3)."

Construction of Bridge 67575, a 52’ prestressed concrete beam span. The project is located in Vienna township, .2 miles south of Jct of CSAH 19 on CSAH 8 over Mound Creek.

The Major Quantities of Work are: 64 Cu. Yds. Structural Concrete; 1,882 Sq. Ft. of Bridge Slab Concrete; 22,700 Pounds of Reinforcement bars (Epoxy Coated); 210 Cu. Yds. Random Rip Rap (Class III); 280 Lin. Ft. Steel H-Piling 10”; 2-10” Steel H-Test Piles 40 Ft.

Plans, specifications and proposals may be viewed and downloaded on Quest at www.questcdn.com and at the Rock County Highway Department website, www.co.rock.mn.us/highway. Questions may be directed to the office of the Rock County Highway Engineer, 1120 North Blue Mound Avenue, P.O. Box 808, Luverne, MN 56156-0808 / 507-283 - 5010.

The non-refundable cost for plans and one proposal will be $50.00.

Bids must be accompanied by a certified check or corporate surety bond drawn in favor of the Rock County Treasurer in the amount of at least five percent (5%) of the proposal.

Sealed bids shall be clearly marked PROJECT NO. SP 067-608-017.

The Board of Rock County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any defects therein.

Rock County is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer.

Mark R. Sehr, P.E.

Rock County Highway Engineer

(09-24, 10-01, 10-08)