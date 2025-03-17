Rock County Highway Dept.

seeks bids by April 7

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

S.A.P. 067-604-034; S.A.P. 067-611-012

Sealed proposals will be received by the Rock County Highway Department at Luverne, Minnesota until 11:00 A.M. on Monday April 7th, 2025.

READ CAREFULLY THE PROVISIONS FOR THE WAGE RATES AS CONTAINED IN THE SPECIAL PROVISIONS, AS THEY WILL AFFECT THIS PROJECT.

Attention is called to the fact that the Contractor must comply with the Special Equal Employment Opportunity Provisions as contained in the Proposal. Proposals will be opened and read publicly in the presence of the Rock County Highway Engineer at the Rock County Highway Building located at 1120 North Blue Mound Avenue in Luverne, Minnesota, immediately following the hour set for receiving bids for the following Rock County Highway work. Bids will be awarded on Tuesday, April 8th, 2025, at the regular Rock County Board of Commissioners Meeting held in the Commissioners room at the Rock County Courthouse.

The Major Quantities of Work are: 135,487 Sq. Yds. Mill Bituminous Pavement; 25,390 Tons Type SP 12.5 Bituminous Wear Course Mix; 5,990 Tons Aggregate Shouldering Class 1.

Plans, specifications and proposals may be viewed and downloaded on Quest at www.questcdn.com and at the Rock County Highway Department website, www.co.rock.mn.us/highway. Questions may be directed to the office of the Rock County Highway Engineer, 1120 North Blue Mound Avenue, P.O. Box 808, Luverne, MN 56156-0808 / (507) 283 - 5010.

The non-refundable cost for Plans and one proposal will be $50.00.

Bids must be accompanied by a certified check or corporate surety bond drawn in favor of the Rock County Treasurer in the amount of at least five percent (5%) of the proposal.

Sealed bids shall be clearly marked “PROJECT NO. CP 067-604-034; Etc.

The Board of Rock County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any defects therein.

Rock County is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer.

Mark R. Sehr, P.E.

Rock County Highway Engineer

(03-13, 03-20, 03-27)