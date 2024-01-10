Rock County Commissioners meet Nov. 7

Herreid Board Room 9:00 A.M.

Rock County Courthouse November 7, 2023

The meeting was called to order by Chair Thompson with Commissioners Overgaard, Burger and Reisch present; Commissioner Williamson was absent. Also in attendance were County Administrator Kyle Oldre, Deputy Administrator Susan Skattum, County Attorney Jeff Haubrich and Star-Herald Reporter Mavis Fodness.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by those in attendance.

Motion by Burger, seconded by Overgaard, to approve the November 07,

2023, County Board agenda, declared carried on a voice vote.

Motion by Overgaard, seconded by Reisch, to approve the October 17,

2023 County Board minutes, declared carried on a voice vote.

Evan Verbrugge, Sheriff, requested authorization to enter into a Joint Powers

Agreement (JPA) with the State of Minnesota BCA to be a member of the Minnesota Anti-Heroin Task Force Program. The JPA provides overtime reimbursement to entities who investigate illict activities related to the distribution of heroin; there are no membership fees. Motion by Burger, seconded by Overgaard, to authorize

the Sheriff to enter into the JPA, declared carried on a voice vote.

The Sheriff informed the County Board of an employee resignation of the Dispatch

Supervisor and that he is currently reviewing the office structure on how to best

fill the vacancy.

Ashley Kurtz, Auditor/Treasurer, presented the claims with additions; motion

by Overgaard, seconded by Burger, to approve the claims, declared carried on a voice

vote. A complete listing of the claims is available upon request at the Auditor/

Treasurer's office.

NOVEMBER 7, 2023 CLAIMS OVER $2,000

A & B BUSINESS INC $2,849.60

CHS INC 57,996.57

EVERBRIDGE INC 4,129.17

FLEET SERVICES DIVISION-ADMIN FMR 6,491.45

HENNING CONSTRUCTION, INC 29,385.01

HOWES OIL CO 2,052.23

JOHNSON CONTROLS 25,946.00

KRIS ENGINEERING INC 2,361.40

NOBLES COUNTY AUDITOR-TREASURER 8,590.00

READING BUS LINE INC 2,430.00

SOUTHWEST HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICE 34,636.65

STEPP MFG. 3,027.95

TAYLOR MARTIN TOOLS LLC 2,205.84

TOLLEFSON PUBLISHING 6,519.10

TOWMASTER 22,920.00

WAUSAU EQUIPMENT COMPANY, INC 9,223.36

76 PAYMENTS LESS THAN $2,000 31,327.36

TOTAL $252,091.69

The County Board was in receipt of the Fund Balance report which reflected

a fifty-percent disbursement to the school districts of the second half of property

tax collection; also stated the second half of property collection for Ag properties

are coming in. Motion by Overgaard, seconded by Reisch, to approve the Fund

Balance report, declared carried on a voice vote.

The Auditor/Treasurer requested approval to transfer $322,133.25 from the

Rural Assessment Fund to Rural Water for the completion of the new well; motion

by Burger, seconded by Overgaard, declared carried on a voice vote. Total

cost of the project was $447,133.23 less $100,000ARPA from the county

and $25,000 MNDH grant, leaving a balance of $322,133.25.

The Auditor/Treasurer stated that Truth and Taxation Notices are currently

being printed and will be distributed within the next 2-weeks; the Truth and Taxation Hearing is scheduled for December 12th at 6:00 p.m. in the Herreid Board meeting

room.

The Auditor/Treasurer requested approval of a 2-year service contract with

USICG (formerly Hildi) to conduct actuarial valuations for GASB 75 compliance

for a cost of $3,900.00; motion by Overgaard, seconded by Thompson, to approve,

declared carried on a voice vote.

Mark Sehr, Engineer, requested approval of Resolution No. 17-23 and

Resolution No. 18-23, Grant Agreements to the State Transportation Fund (Local

Bridge Replacement Program) for bridge replacement projects on County Road 11,

both in Mound Township. Both structures are timber structures and will be

replaced with box culverts.

Motion by Burger, seconded by Overgaard, to approve Resolution No. 17-23,

declared carried on a voice vote.

Motion by Overgaard, seconded by Reisch, to approve Resolution No. 18-23,

declared carried on a voice vote.

The Engineer informed the County Board that the District 7 County Engineers submitted a grant application to purchase (13) electric pickups through the

FHWA’s Carbon Reduction Program. Sehr stated that they were awarded the grant

and is requesting approval to enter into an Agreement with Cottonwood County

(host county) to bid let for the electric pickups. Each electric pickup is estimated to

cost $91,919.89. Each county would be responsible to pay an estimated $15,319.98

for one electric pickup, an 80-20 split. After discussion, motion by Overgaard,

seconded by Burger, to enter into the agreement with Cottonwood County, declared

carried on a voice vote.

Sehr led a discussion regarding CSAH highways located within the City of Luverne as they have become eligible to be a State Aid City due the population. In accordance with Minnesota Statutes, the City of Luverne must take streets that were designated County State Aid Highways (CSAH) in 1985. The transfer of CSAH miles from the county to the City of Luverne will be 2.7 miles. The Engineer requested approval of Resolution No. 19-23, County State Aid Highway Revocation of City of Luverne New MSAS System; motion by Thompson, seconded by Overgaard, to approve, declared carried on a voice vote.

The change will also impact the City of Luverne/County Highway Maintenance Agreement, the Engineer will present an amended contract at a later date.

The County Board was in receipt of (2) price quotes for a lawn mower

purchase for Building Maintenance: Titan Machinery - $23,896.00 less trade

in of $3,100); total $20,796.00 Rock Motor Sports $21,679.00 (less trade

in of $4,000); total $17,679.00

Motion by Reisch, seconded by Overgaard, to authorize the purchase of a

lawn mower from Rock Motor Sports for $17,679.00, declared carried on a voice

vote.

The Administrator presented a buildings project update stating that additional

damage was discovered in the roof rafters at the Veterans Memorial Building,

so there will be additional charges for time and materials. The Kahler Terrace

repair project is tracking on time with a projected end date of mid-January and

the Courthouse HVAC/Chiller project is nearing completion as well.

The County Board briefly discussed an AMC District VIII recap; no action was taken.

The Administrator led a conversation regarding Cyber Security and that the

county is in the process of initiating 2-factor authentication; additional security

upgrades are forthcoming.

The Administrator informed the County Board of a house fire in Magnolia that has displaced a family and that the Red Cross is working with the family. Other activities include: economic development projects some involving the BRRRA.

Skattum reported that Open Enrollment will be sun setting November 9th

and that there were (21) employees that qualified for the Live Well/Wellness

incentive of $500.00. Other activities include employee benefit exit notifications,

new employee onboarding and benefit enrollment.

Commissioner Reisch stated that he attended the following meetings/events:

City/County Liaison.

Commissioner Williamson stated that he attended the following meetings/

events: n/a

Commissioner Overgaard stated that he attended the following meetings/

events: City/County Liaison, interview process for 4H Coordinator, AMC District VIII

and Norma Van Wyhe’s retirement party.

Commission Burger stated that he attended the following meetings/events: AMC District VIII, Sharing Hands Nurse Family Partnership and reported that the organization will be reducing their programs costs by utilizing surplus funds.

Commissioner Thompson stated that she attended the following meetings/events: Southwest Health & Human Services, Plum Creek Library, AMC District VIII.

The Administrator informed the County Board of the Open House/Dedication for

the new Guard Armory in Luverne is scheduled for December 9, 2023.

With no further business to come before the County Board motion by Reisch, seconded by Overgaard to adjourn the meeting, declared carried on a voice vote.

(01-11)