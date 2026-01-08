Rock County Commissioners meet Nov. 4

Rock County Board of Commissioners November 04, 2025

Herreid Board Meeting Room 9:00 A.M.

Rock County Courthouse

Chair Overgaard called the meeting to order with all Commissioners present. Also in attendance were Administrator Kyle Oldre, Deputy Administrator Susan Skattum, County Attorney Jeff Haubrich, and Star-Herald Reporter Mavis Fodness.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by those in attendance.

Motion by Thompson, seconded by Reisch, to approve the County Board agenda of November 07, 2025, declared carried on a voice vote.

Motion by Burger, seconded by Reisch, to approve the County Board minutes of October 21, 2025, declared carried on a voice vote.

Motion by Wiliamson, seconded by Thompson, to approve the consent agenda, declared carried on a voice vote.

1. Update Resolution No. 58-97 Rock County Policy on Property Tax Abate-

ments to reference the purpose of the abatement for Economic Development.

Motion by Burger, seconded by Reisch, to call a Public Hearing to order at 9:02 A.M., declared carried on a voice vote. The purpose of the public hearing was to allow comment on a Rock Home Initiative Abatement for Dylan and Heather Klarenbeek. No comments were heard.

Motion by Reisch, seconded by Williamson, to close the public hearing at 9:04 A.M., declared carried on a voice vote.

Rachel Jacobs, Land Records Office Director, requested to enter into a service agreement with Media Conversion to convert scanned images in the Laserfiche repository to the Fidlar recording system. The cost for the services is $10,780.81 which has the approval to be paid from the Recorder’s Compliance Fund (shared account). Motion by Reisch, seconded by Thompson, to authorize the service agreement with Media Conversion, declared carried on a voice vote.

Jacobs informed the County Board that due to the increase of stored images available online, the software for backing up the data needs to be upgraded; Jacobs requested approval for Bastian software license agreement with Fidlar for $5,000 (one time purchase) with quarterly payments of $2,650 thereafter. The expenditure is an eligible expense from the Recorder’s Technology Fund. Motion by Reish, seconded by Overgaard, to approve, declared carried on a voice vote.

The County Board was in receipt of a Property Tax Abatement Policy that addresses policy and procedures when considering a tax abatement request; the policy has been reviewed by the County Attorney with no findings. Motion by Reisch, seconded by Overgaard, to approve Resolution No. 18-25, a Rock County Property Tax Abatement Policy, declared carried on a voice vote.

Jacobs requested authorization to update the Land Records Office Fees schedule effective 01/01/2026, recognizing increases to the Laradoe, Beacon and Monarch Image subscription fees; also adding a new fee entitle Judicial Security Fee that shields judicial personnel property information. Motion by Reisch, seconded by Thompson, to approve, declared carried on a voice vote.

Dennis Hartman and Tim Hartman, representing Integrity Farms informed the County Board that they are in the process of purchasing property in Beaver Creek township as they are an applicant for a cannabis micro business; micro businesses are allowed (1) retail license and cultivation business. The County Board responded by stating the county’s licensure requirement has already been met with the (5) licensures in the City of Luverne. Tim Hartman stated he will continue to research other options with the Office of Cannabis Management.

Ryan Holtz, Rural Water Systems Manager, provided an update of the meter project and presented the following bid results:

•Metron 334,950.00

•Ferguson 317,229.00

•NM4-0 Ultrsonic Meter 425,678.00

•Metering Technology 309,979.00

On a recommendation by the Rural Water Board, motion by Reisch, seconded by Williamson to accept the low compliant bid from Metering Technology for $309,979.00, declared carried on a voice vote. The expenditure will be paid from Rural Water reserves.

The County Board was in receipt of the claims; upon review, motion by Williamson, seconded by Reisch, to approve, declared carried on a unanimous vote. An itemized listing of all warrants over $2,000 and an aggregate total for warrants under $2,000 are published on the County website at the following address: www.co.rock.mn.us/department_directory/auditor_treasurer.

Total Commissioner Warrants paid by Fund:

General Revenue Fund 60,319.90

Public Works Fund 53,727.07

Library Fund 2,087.33

Land Management Fund 1,564.73

The County Board was in receipt of the Fund Balance report; motion by Burger, seconded by Thompson, to approve, declared carried on a voice vote.

The County Board was in receipt of the Auditor’s warrants paid on 10/24/2025 and 10/31/2025; motion by Thompson, seconded by Reisch to acknowledge receipt of the Auditor warrants, declared carried on a voice vote.

The Administrator led a discussion regarding the local impacts due to the federal shutdown and what the local efforts are to assist in filling the gaps for SNAP recipients. There was also a discussion regarding the county’s authority in how tax dollars are spent. Food shelf organizations are eligible to receive county appropriations, however Oldre surveyed many counties throughout the state and determined that very few counties provide that type of appropriation. The County Board requested that a representative from the Rock County Food Shelf attend the next meeting.

Mark Sehr, Engineer, requested authorization to bid let SAP 067-606-016, bridge #67504 replacement project over the Beaver Creek on CSAH 6 on December 1, 2025, at 11:00 A.M. Motion by Williamson, seconded by Overgaard, to approve, declared carried on a voice vote.

The Engineer requested approval of Resolution No. 17-25, updating the Rock County Prioritized Bridge List with the addition of Bridge #L2017; motion by Burger, seconded by Williamson, to approve, declared carried on a voice vote.

Motion by Reisch, seconded by Williamson, to declare Unit #289, a 2008 F350 Shop Truck as surplus, declared carried on a voice vote.

The County Board was in receipt of a draft ordinance document from the DNR limiting the use of firearms referenced as the rifle/shotgun zone. The Administrator stated that an informational meeting will be held the December 2, at 7:00 P.M. in the basement of the Rock County Community Library.

Motion by Reisch, seconded by Thompson, to approve Resolution No. 19-25, approving a Rock Home Initiative Abatement for Dylan and Heather Klarenbeek, declared carried on a voice vote.

The Administrator gave a brief update regarding building projects: the concrete is poured at LMO/Armory Building addition; additional roof tiles have been ordered to complete the roof repair at the Courthouse; awaiting the bid results to complete Phase IV of the Courthouse/Level 1 and will present a bid for tucking the exterior of the Courthouse building at the next meeting.

The Administrator led a follow-up discussion regarding the AMC District VIII meeting; the legislative priorities will be technology at Department of Human Services (DHS), Mental Health and Solid Waste.

The County Board discussed attendance at the AMC Annual Conference, Commissioners Burger and Williamson and Administrator Oldre will not available to attend; all other designees Commissioners Reisch, Thompson, Overgaard, Engineer Sehr and Deputy Administrator Skattum will be attending.

The Administrator stated he attended the following meetings: Arbitration meeting referencing the BRRRA FEMA claim, Elk Creek Solar update, Union negotiation with AFSCME and Highway Union representatives.

Commissioner Reisch stated that he attended the following meetings/events: Future Leaders meeting, Union negotiations.

Commissioner Williamson stated that he attended the following meetings/events: Future Leaders meeting and BRRRA.

Commissioner Burger stated that he attended the following meetings/events: AMC District VIII, (2) Southwest Health and Human Services, Future Leaders, Supporting Hands Nurse Family Partnership.

Commissioner Thompson stated that she attended the following meetings/events: AMC District VIII, Future Leaders, Annual ACE and Conn-Ag proposed project expansion meeting.

Commissioner Overgaard stated that he attended the following meetings/events: Conn-Ag expansion project, AMC District VIII, Elk Creek Solar, Future Leaders and Lyon County Landfill.

With no further business to come before the County Board, the meeting was declared adjourned by Order of the Chair.

