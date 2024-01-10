Rock County Commissioners meet Nov. 21

Herreid Board Room 9:00 A.M.

Rock County Courthouse Nov. 21, 2023

The meeting was called to order by Chair Thompson with Commissioners

Overgaard, Burger, Reisch and Williamson present. Also in attendance were

County Administrator Kyle Oldre, Deputy Administrator Susan Skattum, County

Attorney Jeff Haubrich and Star-Herald Reporter Mavis Fodness.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by those in attendance.

Eric Hartman, Land Management Office Director introduced new employee

Shayla Rock; the County Board welcomed her to Rock County.

Motion by Overgaard, seconded by Reisch, to approve the November 21,

2023, County Board agenda, declared carried on a voice vote.

Motion by Burger, seconded by Williamson, to approve the November 07,

2023, County Board minutes, declared carried on a voice vote.

Mark Sehr, Engineer, requested approval of Resolution No. 20-23, Supporting

the City of Luverne Application for 2023 Local Road Improvement Program Funding;

the application is to complete a pavement rehabilitation project on Freeman Ave.,

Hatting Street and Mead Court. Motion by Burger, seconded by Overgaard, to

approve Resolution No. 20-23, declared carried on a voice vote.

The Engineer presented Resolution No. 21-23, a 2024 CSAH Funds Advance of Rock County’s 2025 allotment for construction projects scheduled in 2024; motion by Williamson, seconded by Overgaard, to approve, declared carried on a voice vote.

The Engineer informed the County Board that the Lyon County Landfill will be

implementing a $3.00 per ton increase for tipping fees for Mixed Solid Waste (MSW);

motion by Reisch, seconded by Overgaard, to increase the MSW tipping fees at the

Rock County Transfer Station to $96.00 per ton, a $3.00 increase, declared carried

on a voice vote.

Ashley Kurtz, Auditor/Treasurer, presented the claims and Per Diems of $1,800;

motion by Overgaard, seconded by Williamson, to approve, declared carried on a voice

vote. A complete listing of the claims is available upon request at the Auditor/

Treasurer's office.

NOVEMBER 21, 2023 CLAIMS OVER $2,000

AMERICAN ENGINEERING TESTING, INC $36,305.00

CHS INC 2,821.91

COMMISSIONER OF TRANSPORTATION 4,379.40

COUNTIES PROVIDING TECHNOLOGY 6,925.00

DAKOTA FLUID POWER INC 3,383.47

DILIGENT CORPORATION 3,000.00

ERICKSON ENGINEERING 5,956.88

JARDINE LOGAN & O'BRIEN P.L.L.P. 7,184.76

JOHNSON CONTROLS 65,800.00

KETTERLING SERVICES INC 12,766.64

LUVERNE/CITY OF 39,139.24

LYON COUNTY LANDFILL 16,949.91

QUADIENT LEASING USA INC 3,629.28

RICHARZ REPAIR 6,534.75

ROCK COUNTY OPPORTUNITIES 2,785.05

SANDERS INC 4,929.79

STAPLES ENTERPRISES INC 2,059.56

ZIEGLER INC 8,193.54

69 PAYMENTS LESS THAN $2,000 28,452.75

TOTAL $261,196.93

The County Board was in receipt of the Fund Balance Report which reflected

the second half collection of Ag Real Estate taxes; motion by Burger, seconded

by Overgaard, to approve, declared carried on a voice vote.

Motion by Reisch, seconded by Burger, to approve the Rock County Sno-Masters Grant Agreement of $24,191.20 with the State of Minnesota for the maintenance of

the snowmobile trails within Rock County, declared carried on a voice vote.

The Auditor/Treasurer presented a Tax Abatement Request for $127.60

on parcel 20-2167-100, in the Golla Addition; the parcel is listed twice due to

a re-survey. Motion by Overgaard, seconded by Thompson, to approve the Tax

Abatement for $127.60, declared carried on a voice vote.

The Auditor/Treasurer presented update regarding the 2021-2023 Tax Court refund of properties inaccurately assessed by the State of Minnesota for Centerpoint Energy. Rock County will be required to refund (10) jurisdictions totaling $29,494.03. The tax refunds plus interest will be reflected in the next settlement.

Luverne Township 142.33

City of Jasper 86.79

City of Luverne 11,161.25

State 7,450.79

County 4,802.10

Region 32.11

ISD 2184 3,542.60

ISD 2689 13.27

ISD 2184-RMV 2,252.82

ISD 2689-RMV 9.97

TOTAL $29,494.03

Stacie Jorgenson, representing the Southwestern MN Health Adult Consortium,

an 18-member Joint Powers organization, presented a request to fund a reserve

fund to help with cash flow issues, i.e. reimbursements from the state. After

considerable discussion, it was determined that the Southwestern MN

Health Adult Consortium needs to update of the Joint Power Agreement as the

governance is not accurate; no action was taken.

Ben Schaefer, DNR Lands and Minerals Coordinator, Jeremy Losinski, Parks and Trails Regional Managers and Brooke Hacker, South Region Planner, presented program and activity updates of Region 4 and specifically activities in Rock County to include: Wildlife management areas, aquatic management area, walk-in access hunting site, community fishing piers, groomed snowmobile trails, Blue Mound State Park, Public Land management of by DNR; a water head trail on CSAH 8 is in progress. The County Board thanked them for their presentation.

Evan Verbrugge, Sheriff, requested approval of a grant proposal on behalf

of the Statewide Emergency Communications Board (SECB) for fiscal years 2024-

'2025; grant funds will be used for the upgrade/replacement of radio equipment,

however, Rock County did not qualify for any of the matching funds.

The Sheriff informed the County Board of a nomination for the AMC Outstanding Service Award and announced that Rock County Administrator Kyle Oldre was awarded that achievement; formal award presentation will be December 5th at the Annual AMC Conference event. The County Board congratulated Oldre on his well-deserved award and thanked Sheriff Verbrugge for the nomination.

Lee Sells and Al Aanenson, presenting the Rock County Ag Society presented a $20,000 funding request for improvements at the fairgrounds to include an expansion for parking and the purchase for booth curtains for the commercial building. Commissioner Burger presented a motion to approve the $20,000 Ag

Society request along with the approval of a $20,000 funding request for the Rock

County Historical Society (presented on 07/25/2023); Commissioner Reisch

seconded the motion and the motion was declared carried on a voice vote.

Administrator Oldre presented an update regarding the recent Economic Development Authority meeting and discussed as to whether or not the EDA could manage

the projected Housing Funds of $180,000 that was designated by 2023 legislation.

After discussion it was determined that official action would be taken after the

receipt of the funds.

The County Board was informed of the Annual Township meeting scheduled

for December 1, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. in the basement of the Rock County Community

Library.

The County Board briefly discussed the AMC Annual Conference scheduled

for December 4-6 in Minneapolis, MN; no action was taken.

The County Board was informed of the National Guard Armory Ribbon

Cutting ceremony scheduled for December 9, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at the new National

Guard Armory building site.

The County Board was informed of the time change for the December 12th County Board meeting; the meeting will begin at 4:30 p.m. and adjourn at 6:00 p.m. to coincide with the Truth and Taxation meeting that will follow the County Board meeting.

An Administrator’s Office activity update included the following: Mental Health

and issue with the Consortium’s JPA, Safety meeting, RNCC Annual meeting,

EMS Regional meeting, road access issues, ESST policy development, wrapping

benefit enrollment and orientation of new employees.

Commissioner Reisch stated that he attended the following meetings/events: Rock-Nobles Community Corrections Annual meeting, Economic Development

Authority, Southwest MN Opportunity Council, Personnel Committee of the County

Board.

Commissioner Williamson stated that he attended the following meetings/

events: Rural Water and Soil & Water Conservation District.

Commissioner Overgaard stated that he attended the following meetings/events:

Fair Board meeting, Economic Development Authority and Rose Dell Township.

Commission Burger stated that he attended the following meetings/events: Mental Health, Rock-Nobles Community Corrections, Southwest Health

& Human Services, Personnel Committee of the County Board.

Commissioner Thompson stated that she attended the following meetings/events:

A.C.E. and LIFT.

Motion by Burger, seconded by Williamson, to close the meeting at 11:16 a.m.

for the purpose of conducting Performance Evaluations for the County Administrator

and the County Public Works/Engineer, declared carried on a voice vote.

Motion by Burger, seconded by Overgaard, to arise from the closed session

at a 11:46 a.m., declared carried on a voice vote.

With no further business to come before the County Board motion by Burger, seconded by Williamson, to adjourn the meeting, declared carried on a voice vote.

(01-11)